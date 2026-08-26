Clemson shooting reports spark fear: What happened at Ace Hardware on Tiger Boulevard? Latest update amid scary visuals
Reports of a shooting in the area of Ace Hardware on 1301 Tiger Boulevard, Clemson, in South Carolina, Tuesday, August 25, sparked fears.
Reports of a shooting in Clemson, South Carolina, sparked fears on August 25, Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Ace Hardware on 1301 Tiger Boulevard.
The Clemson City Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. No information on the suspect or suspects is out yet, and details of injuries are also not known at the time of writing.
Clemson shooting reports: Heavy police presence seen
Photos from a local showed heavy police presence there.
“SHOOTING INVESTIGATION. Active scene at 1301 Tiger Blvd (Ace Hardware) Clemson SC,” the independent photojournalist noted.
Clemson shooting reports spark fear
Before the photos were shared, several people wondered what was happening at Ace Hardware in Clemson. One asked “what happened at ace hardware in clemson???”. Another added “Anyone know what’s going on at ACE Hardware in Clemson..? A lot of police presence, caution tape, & a couple college students out there on the phone..”
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Meanwhile, others reacted to the reports of the shooting and shared alleged information from the scene. “Just drove by the entire perimeter is marked off with crime scene tape,” one wrote, while another added “Dang I just drove by there seen all the cops was wandering what happened.”
Yet another expressed fears “That is pretty scary especially near that propane tank.” An individual also shared “I saw that they had yellow tape out a vehicles and a bunch of police cars.”
At the same time, a person expressed hope that nothing ‘too serious’ had gone down. They wrote “i hope its not too serious and everyone is ok.”
Clemson crime rates in focus amid shooting reports
Reports of the shooting in Clemson has put crime rates in focus. As per Neighborhood Scout, the South Carolina city saw 37 violent crimes and 490 property-related crimes.
“With a crime rate of 28 per one thousand residents, Clemson has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes - from the smallest towns to the very largest cities,” the analysis notes, adding “One's chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 35. Within South Carolina, more than 72% of the communities have a lower crime rate than Clemson.”
It further adds “violent crime in Clemson occurs at a rate higher than in most communities of all population sizes in America. The chance that a person will become a victim of a violent crime in Clemson; such as armed robbery, aggravated assault, rape or murder; is 1 in 503. This equates to a rate of 2 per one thousand inhabitants.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More