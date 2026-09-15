Shot Into the Sky at 700 MPH: Inside the Secret Fraternity of Ejection Survivors

Ron Bath was flying his RF-4 Phantom military jet at nearly 700 miles an hour over the Nevada desert when it smashed into a bird, destroying one of the engines and part of the wing. Ron Bath broke his neck and back after he was ejected from his jet nearly 40 years ago.

Bath managed to land at his base in Reno, but there was still a problem: He couldn’t steer or apply the brakes. As the plane slowed, it rolled off the side of the runway and into a ditch filled with rainwater.

The Phantom’s front landing collapsed, piercing the floorboard under the cockpit and rupturing the charge on his ejection seat.

“Next thing I know is I’m looking down at my airplane and it’s getting smaller and smaller and smaller and smaller, and I’m just shooting up into the sky,” said Bath. Seven seconds after he shot through the glass canopy, Bath smashed into the ground, breaking his back and neck.

A Martin-Baker ejection test at Chalgrove Airfield in Oxfordshire, U.K. VIDEO: MARTIN-BAKER

What he didn’t know on that day nearly 40 years ago was he had just earned entry into one of the world’s most exclusive clubs.

Much like the myth of automatically getting straight A’s if your college roommate dies, there is folklore around military pilots who eject from jets and live to tell. Can you keep your seat? Do you get a tie? A watch?

“We’ve all just heard rumors,” said Justin Grieve, one of two pilots to eject from the B-2 stealth bomber. “There was this guy one time that ejected and got X, Y or Z.”

A plane crash isn’t typically something to celebrate. But Martin-Baker, a British company that builds ejection seats for military planes, does exactly that. The company pushes out a social-media post every time one of its seats saves a life.

Then it contacts the ejectee and welcomes them to the tie club.

By Martin-Baker’s count, 7,827 lives have been saved by its seats since the first successful ejection in 1949.

One pilot has ejected four times, nine have ejected three times and 256 have ejected twice, according to Steve Roberts, a Martin-Baker executive. The four-timer was an Air Force F-4 reconnaissance officer.

When the company gets word of a successful ejection, it assigns the survivor a number. The pilot or crew member must contact the company and provide the date of their ejection and a description of the incident.

If it checks out, Martin-Baker ships off what has been the prized symbol of membership since the club launched in 1957: a navy blue silk tie with red triangles resembling the logo painted on the sides of jets warning there’s an ejection seat in the cockpit. The gift includes a membership card with the unique ejection number along with a certificate, patch and pin.