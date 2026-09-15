AI Leaders Are Calling for a Slowdown, but Wall Street Keeps on Buying

A week of alarming headlines about AI’s potential to destroy civilization culminated Saturday with Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Elon Musk of xAI and Demis Hassabis of Google’s DeepMind each affirming the need to curb development of the technology.

What are the main concerns raised by AI leaders about the rapid development of AI?

What are the main concerns raised by AI leaders about the rapid development of AI?

Shares of Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms—three of the biggest so-called AI-hyperscalers—all advanced 2% or more Monday. They and others benefited from a rotation out of the chip makers supplying AI hardware and toward the customers whose data centers need semiconductors.

In favoring hyperscalers over chip stocks, the market appeared to conclude that Microsoft and its peers will still be among the world’s most-profitable companies even if AI investments were to lose speed. As suppliers, chip makers such as Micron Technology and Intel rely on new orders to keep their growth stories going.

A slowdown isn’t a foregone conclusion. The AI build-out has emerged as one of the U.S. economy’s steadfast sources of growth, a tentpole for the global capital markets and the primary battleground in America’s ongoing technology arms race with China. Much is at stake in keeping it going, even if it all pales in comparison to humanity’s potential extinction.

By midmorning on Monday, President Trump had signaled that he was unmoved by the AI leaders’ calls for restraint. “There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump weighed in again later in the afternoon, calling Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang while he was on stage at a Los Angeles tech conference. “The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over,” Trump said on speakerphone. “It’s all a hoax.”

“That’s right, we’re not going to let that happen, sir,” Huang responded, according to a video of the exchange shared with The Wall Street Journal by investor Ben Pouladian.

The major U.S. stock indexes posted modest declines Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday down 0.3%, or 152 points.

However alarming the warnings might be, few seem to be taking them as a reason to abandon the AI trade that is responsible for much of the U.S. stock market’s multiyear rally. The technology race with China is part of the reason.

“What really happened? Surely something big enough to spook Dario, Sam and Elon into rare agreement,” said Giuseppe Sette, co-founder of Reflexivity, an AI investment analytics firm. “With China in the race, though, we don’t expect any major slowdown. And as for any retracement in AI stocks, that is simply a buying opportunity.”

The PHLX Semiconductor Index dropped 5.9%, its worst day since July, while shares of cybersecurity companies soared.

Software companies, whose shares were buffeted this year by concerns that new AI tools would render them obsolete, were among the best performers in the S&P 500.

Jim Schneider, a Goldman Sachs tech analyst, said that the AI trade has shifted dramatically. In the first half of the year, investors were looking for companies that could capitalize on bottlenecks in the supply chain by selling in-demand products at high prices.

“The easy trade in the half of the year was chasing elements of shortage, whether that was DRAM or memory stocks or optical elements,” Schneider said last week at an investor conference. “Some of these stocks have pulled back. Now the question is, will the constraint trade continue to work in the back half of the year? Or will we see a resurgence of some of the more traditional compute trades?”

The moves underscore the challenge for investors and analysts in identifying how the latest advancements, setbacks and regulatory developments in AI will affect swaths of markets and the economy. By some measures, individual stocks in the U.S. have been less correlated than ever this year, which many chalk up to the race to identify AI winners and losers across industries.

One thing most agree on: The AI investment boom isn’t going to end soon. The assumption has made it easier for many to take the industry’s weekend warnings as a positive.

“I think it’s an inflection point that likely gets us to a better place for safety at the end of the day while causing volatility in the interim,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth. “And I certainly don’t think the frontier developers are willing to say ‘the hundreds of billions we’ve invested in this was bad and we’re walking away.’”

This isn’t the first time AI doomerism has escaped Silicon Valley. But a recent cascade of events raised the volume: OpenAI’s AI agents separately hacked into platforms Hugging Face and RubyGems, and a now-departed Anthropic researcher and several current employees said AI systems could end humanity as early as within the decade.

Anthropic’s Amodei suggested a slowdown as the AI arms-race takes shape around recursive self-improvement, the idea that AI could endlessly optimize itself. Altman and Musk, bitter and often boisterous rivals, soon agreed.