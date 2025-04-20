Easter Sunday and 4/20 fall on the same day in 2025: April 20. While Easter is one of the most significant holidays in Christianity, 4/20, or 420, refers to the unofficial marijuana holiday for consumers in the US. Easter Sunday 2025 coincides with 4/20: Have the 2 days aligned before and when will this happen again? (Pixabay - representational images)

The Easter date is different every year, and falls on the first Sunday after the full moon that follows the spring equinox. Most of the world, including the United States, uses the Gregorian calendar, which can place Easter anywhere between March 22 and April 25. 4/20 falls on April 20 every year.

Has Easter Sunday ever coincided with 4/20 and when will they coincide again?

Easter Sunday and 4/20 have coincided several times in the past, 2014 being the last time Easter fell on 4/20. This year, Easter and 4/20 have coincided for the 13th time since 1630, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Easter will not coincide with 4/20 again for another 62 years. The holidays will coincide in 2087 again.

List of years when Easter and 4/20 coincided

1631

1642

1710

1783

1794

1851

1862

1919

1924

1930

2003

2014

2025

While Easter and 4/20 are not related events, some worshippers and consumers will possibly enjoy partaking in both. Marijuana, both medical and recreational, is legal throughout more than half of the United States.

The story behind how 4/20 originated is unclear, but there are several popular beliefs. Some say the holiday represents "420," a radio code that cops have used to indicate marijuana. Some even say the day is tied to Bob Dylan's song ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,’ with its refrain, "Everybody must get stoned.” The product of multiplying 12 by 35 is 420. The most popular story is about a group of California high school friends whose activities in the 1970s led to the creation of the day.