E-bike rider slams into 3-year-old girl in NYC, knocking her off her feet in caught-on-camera incident

Frightening video that has surfaced shows the moment an e-bike rider slammed into a three-year-old girl while she ran toward a Brooklyn bike lane. The incident took place over the weekend, the New York Post reported. E-bike rider slams into 3-year-old girl in NYC, knocking her off her feet (Unsplash - representational image)

The video, shared on X by Williamsburg 365 News, shows the unaware child scurrying into the lane at Bedford and Park avenues around 7:40 pm. She appeared to have stepped out of a double-parked car with a man before walking into the lane when she was struck by the cyclist.

The incident

According to police, the skirt-and-sweater-wearing girl was just miraculously sideswiped while the biker headed south on Bedford Avenue. The toddler, however, was knocked off her feet.

The man who was accompanying the tot was just steps behind her when she was hit. After the accident, the man quickly swooped her into his arms. A woman was seen getting out of the double-parked car.

The incident left the girl with minor injuries to her lower stomach. She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, according to police.

The cyclist was a 22-year-old man, and was seen with a bag hanging on the back of his ride. He may have been a delivery driver. He stayed at the scene, and was not arrested.

Many commented on Williamsburg 365 News’ video on X, with one user writing, “People gotta look after their kids at all times, these bikers are reckless, stop playing with words to score political points Lincoln you.... Hobbit!” “obviously the parent is at fault here,” one user wrote, while another said, “Once again, the parking remains the problem, not the bike lane”.

“Arrest the parents,” one user wrote, while another said, “Kid ran right into the bike. Why isn't the Frummie Daddy being admonished?” “So terrible! Any chance you know the exact location and time that this happened?” one user asked.