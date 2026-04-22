Edina shooting reports: What happened at Southdale Center mall? 'Active incident' sparks police response

A massive police response is underway at the Southdale Center mall in Edina, Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a shooting. Edina police have not confirmed if shots were fired and described it as an "active incident."

Representational image.(Unsplash)

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Social media reports claim that the incident may have been prompted by an active shooter situation near the mall, but the details are still unclear.

The Edina Police Department issued an update on social media which read: "There is a large police presence occurring now, Wednesday April 22nd at 12:30pm, in the 3300 block of 66th Street West in Edina. AVOID the area until further notice. More updates to come."

Local ABC affiliate KSTP 5 reports that police K-9 units are searching for around multiple buildings in the area.

This is a breaking news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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