Edouard makes landfall near Johnson Bayou: Videos show extreme rain around Cameron Parish amid flood alert; WATCH

Tropical Storm Edouard reached the Gulf Coast on Tuesday afternoon, making landfall near Johnson Bayou in Louisiana as the storm pushed inland.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Edouard was located about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle v)

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The National Hurricane Center reported that Edouard was located about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

Edouard fuels regional flood risk

Heavy rain spread across portions of Texas and Louisiana as Edouard approached the Gulf Coast, raising concerns over possible flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Deep Dive What areas are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall from Tropical Storm Edouard? Areas east of Interstate 45 in Southeast Texas could receive 3 to 9 inches of rain, particularly where heavy rain remains stationary, raising the risk of flash flooding. Why is there a flood watch in effect for Houston and Southeast Texas? A flood watch has been issued due to anticipated heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Edouard, with significant rainfall expected to lead to severe flooding risks. How is Tropical Storm Edouard expected to impact coastal regions of Texas and Louisiana? Coastal regions may experience tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall leading to flooding, and storm surges of 3 to 5 feet as Edouard approaches land.

Locals capture heavy rainfall conditions

Residents in areas affected by Tropical Storm Edouard took to social media to share videos showing the heavy rain and conditions they experienced as the storm moved through.

One user driving along Highway 82 on the Louisiana coast posted footage showing intense downpours, with windshield wipers rapidly sweeping across the vehicle’s windshield to maintain visibility.

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{{^usCountry}} "1:30 pm. Driving E on Highway 82 along the #Louisiana coast, through the core of #EDOUARD," the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "1:30 pm. Driving E on Highway 82 along the #Louisiana coast, through the core of #EDOUARD," the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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"A National Ocean Service station at Port Arthur, Texas, (PORT2) recently reported a sustained wind of 40 mph (65 km/h) and a wind gust to 49 mph (78 km/h). This will be the last hourly position update. Future information will be provided in the next full forecast at 4 PM CDT," a public advisory update from NHC read.

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Tropical Storm Edouard came ashore at around 2:20 p.m. near Johnson Bayou, Louisiana. The storm had been forecast to reach the northwestern Gulf Coast shortly after 1 p.m., as tropical storm conditions began affecting parts of the Upper Texas and southwestern Louisiana coasts.

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Jefferson County faces flood threat

The first flash flood warning of the day was issued at 3 p.m., with more warnings potentially expected. It covered Jefferson County in the Golden Triangle and was set to remain active through the early evening.

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The Hurricane Center forecast that Edouard would bring 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain from the Texas coast into east-central Texas, with some locations potentially receiving as much as 9 inches (23 centimeters). Southwestern Louisiana was expected to receive comparatively lighter rainfall.