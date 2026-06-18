Effingham tornado: Fresh warning for parts of Illinois after touchdown reported nearby; watch scary videos of twister

A fresh tornado warning was issued for Effingham, Altamont, and Teutopolis in Illinois on Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the same in a statement which noted that the warning would be in effect till 9:45pm CDT (10:45pm ET).

A fresh tornado warning has been issued for Effingham in Illinois after a reported touchdown nearby some time back. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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This comes amid widely shared footage of the tornado near Effingham from earlier in the day. However, there's no information on the damage from the reported touchdown yet.

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Effingham, Illinois tornado videos and photos

One person shared a photo of the sky from earlier in the day, showing the tornado formation. “Strong, damaging tornado near Effingham, IL earlier,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another post shared footage from the tornado, and wrote “Absolutely incredible footage of the Effingham, IL tornado earlier!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post shared footage from the tornado, and wrote “Absolutely incredible footage of the Effingham, IL tornado earlier!”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Facebook too people shared videos of the twister. One noted they saw a tornado to the north west of Effingham. The video showed a huge twister on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Facebook too people shared videos of the twister. One noted they saw a tornado to the north west of Effingham. The video showed a huge twister on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, “Our house looking north to Effingham. Tornado?,” while sharing a photo of what appeared to be a tornado in the distance.

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One person commenting on the photo wrote “Yes touched down north of Effingham. We could see it from our house in Bible Grove too.”

Yet another shared clips of the sky and wrote “Tornado warning in Effingham and the thunder is wicked. Just watched a. Tornado right in front of our house well it looked close.” You can see all the videos here.

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A local expressing concern wrote “I am home. My husband and his work were more than likely hit by a tornado. Due to the situation I am home and with my animals. There is a large tornado south of here right now between here and Effingham. Please be safe if you are in Montrose, Hidalgo, Rose Hill! DO NOT TAKE THIS LIGHTLY VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION!”.

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Meanwhile, another chilling video of the twister was shared online.

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“Large and destructive cone tornado. Effingham Illinois a few moments ago,” the Facebook page noted.

Yet another person, sharing photos, wrote “My friends up in Effingham and T Town area just got hit hard by a powerful tornado as well as Charleston, Illinois. Please keep them in your prayers tonight. As far as far Southern Illinois, I expect the storms to roll through here around 1-3am tonight. Strong winds and small hail the main threat.”

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More clips were shared on X of the tornado near Effingham.

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“Drill bit action on the Effingham, IL tornado. Was able to sit in this exact spot where it crossed the road a few minutes later as I dropped 200 yards farther south,” the person wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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