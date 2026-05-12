Elder Mark Bassett's cause of death: How did Latter-day Saint Leader die at 59?

Elder W. Mark Bassett, who served as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away on Monday, May 11, following a traumatic brain injury. The 59-year-old Church leader was with his family in St. George, Utah, at the time of the tragic event.

Elder W. Mark Bassett passed away on May 11.(X@Ch_JesusChrist)

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" We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy who had been serving since April of 2016," the church said in a statement. “Elder Bassett passed away on May 11, 2026, as a result of a traumatic brain injury. He was with his family in St. George, Utah, when the incident occurred.”

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Who was William Mark Bassett?

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of his passing, Bassett was in charge of the church's worldwide missionary initiatives during a time of significant expansion. Under his guidance, the Missionary Department reported record-breaking numbers of young individuals opting to serve, indicating a revitalized passion for the church's outreach efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of his passing, Bassett was in charge of the church's worldwide missionary initiatives during a time of significant expansion. Under his guidance, the Missionary Department reported record-breaking numbers of young individuals opting to serve, indicating a revitalized passion for the church's outreach efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Just days prior to his death, on May 5, Bassett gave a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center. He encouraged missionaries to teach the doctrine of Christ and "invite everyone to come — and do everything you can to help them enter this beautiful gate which leads to eternal life." This message, recorded on video and widely disseminated, now serves as one of his last public testimonies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just days prior to his death, on May 5, Bassett gave a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center. He encouraged missionaries to teach the doctrine of Christ and "invite everyone to come — and do everything you can to help them enter this beautiful gate which leads to eternal life." This message, recorded on video and widely disseminated, now serves as one of his last public testimonies. {{/usCountry}}

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William Mark Bassett was born on August 14, 1966, in Carmichael, California, to Edwina Acker and William Lynn Bassett. As the second of five siblings, he was raised in a home centered around the gospel, which highlighted faith through small, consistent experiences. He frequently acknowledged his parents for assisting him in establishing a personal foundation of belief.

Bassett's guidance in the Missionary Department aligned with notable advancements, such as the increased utilization of technology, service missions, and initiatives aimed at assisting truth seekers in discovering the "strait gate" to eternal life. He placed a strong emphasis on instructing fundamental doctrines and ordinances, including baptism and confirmation.

Following the announcement of his passing, church leaders, missionaries, and members worldwide honored Bassett's humility, kindness, and commitment to service.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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