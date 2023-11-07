US Election Day 2023: Here's what is on the ballot for voters

It's Election Day today, which means millions of Americans will go to the polls in almost 40 states. There are two major governor races in Tuesday's elections- Mississippi and Kentucky. While Democrats are hopeful to secure their seats, these states are reliably red states. With Mississippi native author John Grisham in his corner, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is pledging to expand Medicaid, the nation's public health insurance program for low-income groups. Meanwhile, Governor Tate Reeves has seemed to have stumbled with popularity recently, as per PBS.

A woman wears a pro-choice button to a canvassing meeting ahed of the election in Columbus, Ohio on November 5, 2023. As the clock ticks down on a high-stakes vote in the US state of Ohio, activists are out in force urging voters to decide whether to explicitly enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP)(AFP)

As for Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has the advantage over his Republican challenger Daniel Cameron according to the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. However, Donald Trump's endorsement of Cameron may give him an edge with the GOP supporters. If elected, he will become the first Black Republican governor since Reconstruction. However, if Democrats gain control in the largely pro-Trump state of Kentucky, Beshear could get re-elected.

A hot topic directing this year's election is abortion rights, with Ohio putting it directly on the ballot. If they vote in favour, Ohio natives can include the right to abortion in the state constitution. Even in Virginia, this right is a major voting issue. Rising GOP candidate and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkinn wants to pass a law limiting abortion rights to 15 weeks. Another interesting highlight of today's elections is The Keystone State voting on an open seat on its Supreme Court.

Moreover, Ohio voters will also decide whether they want to legalise Marijuana for recreational purposes. Additionally, voters in Texas can weigh in on the decision to raise the mandatory retirement age for judges from 75 to 79. Texans will also be voting for a new Uvalde mayor, the candidates for which also include the mother of one of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting that left 19 students dead. Meanwhile, in Rhode Island, a special congressional election will take place.

