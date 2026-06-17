Elena Moore update: Alleged video from week before disappearance shows missing woman trying to enter stranger's home

Elena Katherine Moore was reported missing on June 12, 2026, from Lexington, South Carolina, and an alleged video from a week before has outlined some disturbing behavior.

Elena Moore was reportedly seen on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at around 6:40pm at the Planet Fitness on 560 Whiteford Way.(Facebook/Elena Moore)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To be sure, the clip – which was shared on X and Facebook – came from an unverified profiles and appeared to be doorbell footage. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“A week before Elena Moore went missing, she was seen following a DoorDash delivery driver up the stairs of an apartment complex and picking up a food order. However, the delivery was not hers and did not belong to her apartment,” the person sharing the video wrote in the caption.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Video shows Elena looking at the receipt with confusion before the actual resident opened the door and took the order from her. She then attempted to follow the resident into the apartment. The resident and their partner stated that she appeared disoriented and “not all there mentally” during the encounter,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Video shows Elena looking at the receipt with confusion before the actual resident opened the door and took the order from her. She then attempted to follow the resident into the apartment. The resident and their partner stated that she appeared disoriented and “not all there mentally” during the encounter,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Reportedly, Elena Moore's husband Brannon Slice had also posted earlier about her not being well, but subsequently deleted the same. The alleged video showed Moore in a black tee and slacks, with dark shades. She appeared to speak to a delivery agent before picking up a package and taking a look at the bill. Moore then rung the doorbell and after handing over the package, appeared to try and follow the individual into their home. However, there was an exchange between Moore and the other person, believed to be a stranger, after which the door was closed, and Moore first appeared to go right, towards the stairs, before turning left. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reportedly, Elena Moore's husband Brannon Slice had also posted earlier about her not being well, but subsequently deleted the same. The alleged video showed Moore in a black tee and slacks, with dark shades. She appeared to speak to a delivery agent before picking up a package and taking a look at the bill. Moore then rung the doorbell and after handing over the package, appeared to try and follow the individual into their home. However, there was an exchange between Moore and the other person, believed to be a stranger, after which the door was closed, and Moore first appeared to go right, towards the stairs, before turning left. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several people reacted to the alleged video, questioning Moore's behavior. “Did she know anyone at that complex?!? This whole thing keeps getting more & more strange!!,” one said. Another added “This looks like she might be under the influence more so than a mental health issue.” Yet another added “It's obvious to me that she thought the door she was standing in front of with the food was her apartment. She was so blasted that she even entered into the door of that person's apartment after she realized the food order wasn't hers.”

Elena Moore missing case: What cops said

Moore was reportedly seen on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at around 6:40pm at the Planet Fitness on 560 Whiteford Way. The woman was last seen walking in the parking lot of a nearby Publix, headed in the direction of Old Cherokee Road, at 9:17pm, on Thursday, ABC News reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cops reported Moore was a ‘white female, 5’07 in height and approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes’. Authorities said she was last seen wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie with black athletic pants.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON