Elena Katherine Moore update: Timeline of disappearance as Lexington woman goes missing after leaving gym

A search is underway for a woman who was reported missing last week after she left a gym in Lexington, South Carolina. 39-year-old Elena Katherine Moore is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said, per NBC News. Elena Katherine Moore: Timeline of disappearance as Lexington woman vanishes (Lexington Police Department)

Timeline of events June 11 – Moore was last seen leaving the Planet Fitness at 560 Whiteford Way on Thursday, June 11. She was seen walking toward a wooded area behind a Lowe’s Home Improvement store, Lexington police said. She was last seen wearing an olive green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants.

June 12 – On Friday, June 12, Moore was reported missing by someone who told police that she frequented that Planet Fitness gym. “Further investigation revealed that she had signed in at that location on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at approximately 6:40 p.m.,” police said. “No further contact with the missing woman has been reported.”

Police searched for Moore with the help of a drone, but could not locate her. She did not have a car and it is unclear whether she has her mobile phone, police said.

June 15 – On Monday, June 15, officers searched for Moore again in the wooded area behind the Planet Fitness and Lowe’s. They were aided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Fire Services and other local agencies. “No trace of Ms. Moore was found during the operation,” police said.

Last surveillance footage – New footage places Moore at a Publix grocery store parking lot around 9:17 pm the night she went missing. Private investigator Henry Dukes said during a discussion on Jesse Weber Live that the new footage is very helpful but not a full picture of Moore’s movements the night she disappeared.

“We just don’t know the circumstances. Is she still walking around?” Dukes said. “I mean, she’s a fitness person, so walking is not something I would say would be out of character.

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Dukes added, “If you look at it, that footage actually widened the search area and also confirmed a direction of travel. She is traveling in the direction towards her house.”

Footage even shows Moore walking toward Old Cherokee Road at 9:17 pm last Thursday. The video was captured on a door camera a week before Moore was reported missing, detectives said, as reported by NewsNation.

Surveillance footage a week before disappearance – A surveillance video is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows Moore, a week before she vanished, following a DoorDash delivery driver up the stairs of an apartment complex and picking up a food order , but the delivery was not hers and did not even belong to her apartment.

“Video shows Elena looking at the receipt with confusion before the actual resident opened the door and took the order from her. She then attempted to follow the resident into the apartment,” the caption of the video shared by a Facebook account reads.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lexington police by calling (803) 358-7271 or writing to asantoro@lexsc.gov.