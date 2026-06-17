Elena Katherine Moore update: 5 things on Lexington, South Carolina woman gone missing who is Brannon Slice

Elena Katherine Moore was reported missing on June 12, 2026, and authorities sought the assistance of the Town of Lexington community to bring the South Carolina woman home safe. Elena Moore seen with husband Brannon Slice in this photo. (Facebook/Brannon Slice)

The Lexington Police Department noted that information of her having been found earlier were untrue and the woman remains missing. Here's all you need to know about Elena Katherine Moore.

Elena Katherine Moore: 5 things about missing woman Moore is a personal trainer and frequented Planet Fitness at 560 Whiteford Way. Moore signed at that location on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at around 6:40pm. After that, she was seen walking away from Planet Fitness toward the wooded area behind Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. She was last seen walking in the parking lot of a nearby Publix, headed in the direction of Old Cherokee Road, at 9:17pm, on Thursday, ABC News reported. Moore was wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie with black athletic pants when she was last seen. A drone was deployed in the region to look for her but to no avail. Moore has been described as a ‘white female, 5’07 in height and approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes’. Moore does not have a vehicle in her possession, and authorities shared it was unknown if she had her cellular phone either. However, speaking to NBC-affiliate WIS, Lexington Police Department Inspector Missy Silcox, said that cops believed Moore to have a phone with her but it was not ‘pinging’. Silcox, speaking to ABC News, noted it would be ‘very out of character’ for Moore to disappear in this way. Moore's husband is reportedly the one to report her missing. He was identified as Brannon Slice by Fox News.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni living in kidnapped woman's home - bizarre theory after ‘lights on’ claim

Who is Brannon Slice? Elena Katherine Moore's husband In a now-deleted Facebook post, Slice had written that Moore was ‘not well’. News19 reported that it was Moore's husband who had found her vehicle in the Lowe's parking lot on Friday.

On Facebook, Slice's profile states he is a digital creator. His last post is about a confusion he'd created amid the search for Elena Moore. “I’m sorry about the last post. That photo was taken a few weeks ago,” Slice wrote, which drew comments like “Why don’t you instead make a post of awareness for your missing wife. Prayers she is found soon and safe.”

Claims have been made that Slice is a private investigator and a LinkedIn profile lists on Brannon Slice from Lexington, South Carolina as a private eye. However, it could not be verified if the two are the same person.

Notably, cops are not yet suspecting foul play in the case, nor do they think Moore is in danger for now. Nonetheless, the search continues for Elena Moore, who's been missing since last week.