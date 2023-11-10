close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Elon Musk biopic rights clinched by A24, Darren Aronofsky to direct

Elon Musk biopic rights clinched by A24, Darren Aronofsky to direct

Reuters |
Nov 10, 2023 10:32 PM IST

A24 garnered 18 Academy Award nominations across six films this year, coming second only to entertainment giant Walt Disney.

A biopic on Elon Musk is in the works at New York-based studio A24 with "Black Swan"-filmmaker Darren Aronofsky as the director, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Elon Musk(AFP)
Elon Musk(AFP)

A24 secured the rights to Walter Isaacson's biography on the world's richest person, according to the source, who added the Musk biopic will be produced by Aronofsky's production company, Protozoa Pictures.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best," Musk said in an X post on Friday.

The studio has previously worked with the director to produce his film "The Whale" starring Brendan Fraser that won Academy Awards for best actor, and best makeup and hair styling.

A24 garnered 18 Academy Award nominations across six films this year, coming second only to entertainment giant Walt Disney.

Isaacson's book on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was made into an eponymous movie by Universal in 2015 with Irish actor Michael Fassbender portraying the late tech tycoon.

The book on Musk was released by private equity firm KKR-owned book publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster in September.

The deal was highly competitive with top studios and film makers in contention too, the source told Reuters.

Musk, who is the chief of rocket maker and satellite communications firm SpaceX, also heads the world's most valuable automaker Tesla and leads tunnel builder The Boring Company and brain-chip firm Neuralink.

The billionaire bought social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, last year for $44 billion after a six-month saga.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out