Elon Musk blasts ‘hateful racists’ after Indians face abuse over H1B visa row: ‘Those contemptible fools…’

Elon Musk has sharply criticised “hateful, unrepentant racists” within the Republican Party, calling for their removal as tensions rise over the H-1B visa debate. The Space X founder's response came after a Democrat accused the party of treating Indian Americans 'differently.' Musk supported legal immigration, and weighed in on the growing divide in the GOP, siding with allies like Vivek Ramaswamy. President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk as he arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off.(AP)

Elon Musk calls out ‘hateful racists’

Donald Trump has appointed five Indian-Americans to his 2.0 cabinet, including Vivek Ramaswamy (leading the Department of Government Efficiency), Kash Patel (director of the FBI), Harmeet Dhillon (assistant attorney general for Civil Rights), Jay Bhattacharya (director of the National Institutes of Health), and the most controversial, Sriram Krishnan (senior White House policy advisor on Artificial Intelligence).

Krishnan's appointment and stance on the green card issue faced criticism from some far-right activists and pro-MAGA supporters like Laura Loomer and other social media personalities.

Also read: Diddy suffered a ‘meltdown’ inside jail: He ‘panicked’ and called prison guards to rush him to…

On Friday night, Musk intensified the ongoing feud by calling for certain "contemptible fools" in the GOP to be removed. His comment came in response to a post on X by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council.

“I am an Indian American who was born here and it’s crystal clear that the Democratic Party sees me as American and a large part of the base of the Republican Party does not,"Tanden wrote on X. "I hope Indian Americans remember this moment at the next election. They don’t see you as one of them. And never will,” she continued.

“You thought they just hated other immigrants. But it turns out there’s no exception for you. As many of us have been telling you,” Tanden continued."

Scott Adams weighed in, claiming that MAGA Republicans are now "copying the Democrats' playbook on how to lose elections while still feeling good about it."

Also read: John Wick 5: Keanu Reeves gives big update about movie, says ‘You can never…’

Replying to the post, the Tesla owner acknowledged the divide and commented, “Yes.” He then continued, "And those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem.”

When some offended Americans questioned his post, Musk clarified, The “contemptible fools” I’m referring to are those in the Republican Party who are hateful, unrepentant racists."

"They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed."

Elon Musk's ex-Grimes stands in support of Indians

On Saturday, Grimes, Musk’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, spoke out against the rising racism targeting Indians and shared her personal connection to the culture. "Concocting anti-Indian sentiment out of nowhere is embarrassing, y'all. They were clear about their plans," Grimes posted on X, after Laura Loomer's call for an end to H1B extensions grew wild.

Grimes opened up about her upbringing, revealing, "My stepdad's Indian, and I had an amazing childhood in a half-Indian household. Indian culture blends well with Western culture."

Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Grimes' mother remarried Ravi Sidhoo, the director of East India Carpets in Vancouver, after her parents' divorce.

Later in a post, Musk stated, “Anyone – of any race, creed or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect.”

“America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!”