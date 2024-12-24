Elon Musk reacts to the tragedy of a woman set on fire in NYC subway by a deported immigrant

A disturbing and tragic incident in New York City has left the community in shock, as a woman was set on fire in a subway attack by 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a Guatemalan immigrant who had entered the U.S. unlawfully in the past six years. Surveillance footage shows Zapeta-Calil calmly watching as the woman was engulfed in flames, sparking outrage and raising questions about immigration policies. The assailant has been charged with multiple counts, including murder and arson. Elon Musk has expressed his outrage over the tragic incident where a woman was burnt alive in a subway attack by a Guatemalan immigrant. (Reuters Photo)

Also Read: Conspiracy theorists falsely identify NYC subway victim as 'Amelia Carter', who is she?

Elon Musk weighs in on NYC subway accident

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk spoke out about the harrowing incident that took place in NYC. He reported a post on X which read, “The man who set an innocent woman on fire on the New York Subway, Sebastian Zapeta, is a recent “MIGRANT” from Guatemala. The Biden regime REFUSED to deport him, and an innocent woman lost her life as a result. Mass deportations now!” Musk added, “Enough is enough!” as he shared the post.

Also Read: Netizens unravel why no NYC bystander tried to save burning woman as AOC's response draws flak: ‘The prosecution of…’

Zapeta illegal in and out of the country

Zapeta first entered the U.S. through Arizona's southwest border in 2018 but was deported shortly after, as reported by the New York Post. He later crossed the border again, evading federal agents and eventually making his way to New York City, though it's unclear how long he had been in the area before the tragic attack on Sunday.

New York Police Department’s Chief of Transit, Joseph Gulotta, confirmed that Zapeta's immigration status is being closely reviewed, with officials working to verify the details of his deportation and unlawful re-entry, as reported by Times Now.

Zapeta is currently in the police’s custody and formal charges are yet to be filed against him while the investigation into the case continues.