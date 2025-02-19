Elon Musk reveals he was hit ‘extremely hard’ by Covid vaccine-related side effects, ‘Felt like I got hit by a truck’

Elon Musk took to X on Wednesday, February 19, to share that he experienced vaccine-related side effects. He wrote about his experience as he reposted JD Vance’s comments on Covid-19 vaccines. Elon Musk reveals he was hit ‘extremely hard’ by Covid vaccine-related side effects (Reuters)

What did JD Vance say?

Vice President Vance, during his conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, said that “we are not talking enough about the side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines in this country.” “I took the vax, and, you know, I haven’t been boosted or anything. But the the moment where I really started to get red pilled on the whole vaxx thing was the sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I, you know, I’ve had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing,” Vance said.

He added, “I was like the the the fact that we’re not even allowed to talk about that, even, you know, I no no, like, serious injury. But but even the fact that we’re not even allowed to talk about the fact that I was as sick as I’ve ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I’m not really willing to trade that.”

Vance also said that “the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I’m not really willing to trade that.” “And everybody that I know or a lot of people I know, they talk about the second shot that they got of the vaccine was really that made them really, really sick. Well, that’s a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country,” he added.

‘Felt like I got hit by a truck’

Reposting the video of Vance making the remarks, Musk wrote on X, “I had a similar experience. Covid itself was nothing. I got the OG Wuhan strain before vaccines were out. J&J vaccine hurt my arm, but otherwise nothing.”

He added, “But the mRNA booster hit extremely hard. Massive chest pain. Felt like I got hit by a truck. Almost went to hospital. That said, synthetic mRNA has a lot of potential to cure cancer and other diseases. Research should continue.”

Vance’s comments come after Adaline Deal, a 12-year-old girl from Indiana and a distant relative of the VP, was reportedly denied a heart transplant because she is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and the flu. The girl’s parents said she was born with Ebstein’s anomaly and Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, both of which are rare heart conditions.

Deal was treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for nearly a decade, hoping she would eventually receive a heart transplant there. The hospital, however, reportedly refused to place her on the transplant list as she is not vaccinated, and transplant patients are required to be vaccinated. The family said they decided not to vaccinate Deal after “the Holy Spirit put it on our hearts.”