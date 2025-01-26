Is Joe Rogan a Democrat? Podcaster denies he's a Republican’ after calling Trump inauguration ‘bizarre’; netizens fume

Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster who supported Donald Trump in the race for White House and arrived at his inauguration this week, explained that he is neither affiliated with any party, nor he is a Republican. Joe Rogan stands for a benediction after President Donald Trump was sworn in during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)(AP)

“I don’t consider myself a Republican. I don’t consider myself a Democrat either,” he stated on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I consider myself an American.”

The Democratic Party supports “a lot of things” that “make a lot of sense to me,” he continued, adding that “there are a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe.” He, however, stated that he also supports in several positions of the GOP.

“And the idea that I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it’s coming from the wrong team is just stupid,” Rogan remarked.

In addition to labeling Trump's inauguration “bizarre,” the comedian and UFC analyst contended that those who are exclusively party faithful to one party are misguided.

Joe Rogan's remarks fume netizens

Rogan's statement drew backlash from netizens on social media, with several users calling out his hypocrisy since he backed Trump in the presidential race.

“He literally endorsed Trump. How is that not “picking sides”?” one X user wrote.

“He's lying. He joined a team. He called it ‘the Russia collusion hoax’. He brought Elon and Trump on right before the election to lie and propagandize,” another commented. “I get why. I saw it happen after he got COVID. It is such a shame too, he used to be a hero of mine.”

“That’s how politics work!” a third user chimed in.

As part of his deliberate attempt to woo young male voters with his appearance on comedy podcasts, Trump spent three hours on Rogan's wildly popular show just before the 2024 presidential election. During their cordial conversation, Rogan laughed as Trump failed to explain how Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from him.