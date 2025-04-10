Elon Musk reveals millions in tax dollars wasted on ‘unemployment claims for fake people’

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has uncovered millions in taxpayer dollars wasted on fraudulent unemployment claims. The department shared the bombshell finding on X Wednesday, with Elon Musk noting that it “is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in.” FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk walks to board Air Force One with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) as they depart for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., March 22, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo(REUTERS)

Elon Musk's DOGE uncovers millions in taxpayer dollars wasted on ‘fake people’

DOGE claimed that after an initial survey of unemployment claims since 2020, it was uncovered that 24,500 people over the age of 115 claimed $59 million in benefits, 28,000 people aged between one and five claimed $254 million, and another 9,700 people with birthdates over 15 years in future claimed $69 million.

The department also found out that a person with a birthday in the year 2154 claimed $41,000. Shortly after the finding was shared on the department's official X account, Musk expressed shock over the fact that millions were wasted on “fake people.”

“Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future!” the SpaceX founder wrote. In a separate post also shared on the social media platform he owns, Musk raged, “The oldest living American is 114 years old, so it is safe to say that anyone 115 or older is collecting “unemployment” due to being dead.”

“There was no sanity check for impossibly young or impossibly old people for unemployment insurance,” the richest man in the world added. The finding left netizens furious, who called for arrests. “The people cashing these checks need to be found and prosecuted,” one user wrote. “What I want to know is who's been cashing those checks and why aren't they in prison,” another added.