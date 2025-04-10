Menu Explore
What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth? Football star launches film studio with Matthew Vaughn

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 10, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Exploring Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth as football star teams up with acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn for joint venture film studio, UR•Marv.

Cristiano Ronaldo is stepping into Hollywood. The football star has teamed up with acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn to launch a joint venture film studio, UR•Marv. The 40-year-old shared the shocking news with his fans in a social media post on Thursday, calling the shift in his career an “exciting chapter.”

Cristiano Ronaldo teams up with Matthew Vaughn for joint venture independent film studio
Cristiano Ronaldo teams up with Matthew Vaughn for joint venture independent film studio

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth explored as football legend steps into film industry

Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest football players of all time, has a net worth of approximately $800 million, per Zonal Sports. According to Forbes, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings in 2020. Last year, he topped the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes with estimated total earnings of $260 million, an all-time high for a football player.

The Portugal national football team captain has now expanded his business ventures by stepping into the world of cinema. “This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business,” Ronaldo said of UR•Marv. The independent studio is aimed at “embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition,” according to his statement shared on X.

Despite their career differences, Ronaldo and Vaughn have one thing in common - “They both love a good story.” The statement further explains that the Real Madrid alum and the Argylle director “will now combine the world of sport and storytelling” through their joint venture. The partnership has already yielded two action films, both “financed and produced” by the football star and the filmmaker.

According to the statement, a third film in the same series is in active development. The new business partners “look forward to announcing the first release soon.” Meanwhile, Vaughn said, “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him – he’s a real-life superhero.”

