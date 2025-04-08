Menu Explore
‘If it doesn’t happen…’: Cristiano Ronaldo addresses 1000 goals talks, admits being at last years of his career

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 08, 2025 11:21 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that these are the last years of his career, and he wants to take it step by step.

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he is not the 1000-goal plus target in professional football as he is at the fag end of his career. The Portuguese legend has been in terrific goal-scoring form both club and nation and now shy away from getting to the special landmark which no player has achieved in his career. He recently scored a brace to make it 939 goals for him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said if he fails to score 1000 goals it won't affect him much.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace against Al Hilal.(REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace against Al Hilal.(REUTERS)

“Let’s enjoy the moment… I’m not chasing 1,000 goals as obsession”, says Cristiano.

“If it happens, perfect. If it doesn’t happen, it’s okay!" he added.

The Al Nassr star said he is living in the present as he doesn't want to put added pressure on himself to achieve a milestone at this stage of his career.

“The moment is the most special thing — not what’s gonna come. Guys, let’s enjoy the present for now”.

The 41-year-old admitted that these are the last years of his career, and he wants to take it step by step.

“Records and having a certain number of goals left 70 or 69, that’s good yes. But now in the last years of my career I have to take advantage of the moment… and enjoy it, I want to continue like this step by step and championship after championship”.

Recently, Ronaldo scored twice in the second half, including a penalty, to guide Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the race for the Saudi Pro League title on Friday.

Al-Nassr remain in the third place with 54 points but they are now three points behind second-placed Al-Hilal and seven off leaders Al-Ittihad, who visit Al-Ahli on Saturday.

"The team effort was crucial to this win and me scoring is important but it's more important to win" Ronaldo told SSC.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Follow Us On