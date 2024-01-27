Elon Musk slams President Joe Biden over border deal amid Texas crisis, ‘Building a wall is…’

Amid the ongoing border crisis in Texas, President Joe Biden blamed Congress for worsening the situation. He further urged for a bipartisan bill to be passed to prevent the situation from getting out of hand in a statement released Friday. Following Biden's call for a senate deal, business magnate Elon Musk called him out in a scathing X, formerly Twitter post. Elon Musk fires back at US President Joe Biden over border crisis in a scathing X, formerly Twitter post

Biden said in a statement on January 27, “For too long, we know the border's been broken. It's long past time to fix it.” He continued, explaining his vision for a law to be passed to manage the unprecedented levels of illegal immigrants crossing the border.

“That's why two months ago, I instructed my team to begin negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators to seriously and finally address the border crisis.”

Firing back at the president's statement, the Tesla and Space X founder wrote on the social media platform, “No laws need to be passed. All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing. That is how it used to be.” In a separate tweet, Musk continued, “Building a wall is a red herring. No wall is needed to fix this situation.”

“Border Patrol is being instructed to facilitate illegal entry at scale into the United States. The fundamental problem is that anyone can claim asylum with zero proof, which means all of Earth can come to America,” the tech billionaire added.

Biden put pressure on Congress for the bipartisan bill in the statement by saying, “Congress needs to finally provide the funding I requested in October to secure the border. This includes an additional 1,300 border patrol agents, 375 immigration judges, 1,600 asylum officers, and over 100 cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect and stop fentanyl at our southwest border.”