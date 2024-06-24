Elon Musk slams ‘secretly’ fathering baby no. 12 with Neuralink's Shivon Zilia: ‘All our friends and family know'

Elon Musk welcomed a new baby to his ever-expanding family earlier this year. Sharing his reportedly 12th child, third with Neuralink Corp.'s director of special projects Shivon Zilis, the 52-year-old discreetly added the youngest member of his family. FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Tesla founder has yet to announce the name and sex of his newborn, who's been kept out of the spotlight thus far. Despite overarching narratives swirling around the birth of his youngest child, Musk finally addressed that the baby's addition to the family was no “secret.”

Elon Musk speaks out about “secretly” fathering his latest newborn

The X Corp. owner told Page Six, “Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret'.”

“As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false," he confirmed in a statement. “All our friends and family know."

The Tesla mogul shares twins Strider and Azure with the Neuralink billionaire. This isn't the first time the birth of a Musk child has been shielded behind privacy. Although he's publicly known to be a father to 11 kids, he hasn't officially outed the total number of his children.

In addition to being a father to Strider, Azure and the youngest newborn, the billionaire also shares three kids - Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y), Techno Mechanicus and X - with musician Grimes, and five children - twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian - with former wife Justine Wilson. He also welcomed his firstborn child, Nevada Alexander, with Wilson in 2002. However, the baby, unfortunately, died at ten weeks of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Grimes has filed a lawsuit against Musk over parental rights for their three kids.

Reports of his third child's birth hit the Internet days after Wall Street Journal insinuated that the SpaceX co-founder was involved in an illicit relationship with a woman at the company seeking to revolutionise space technology. A former female staff member said the billionaire often nudged her to have children with him.

Bloomberg first broke the report of Musk's latest child in an article titled “Elon Wants You to Have More Babies.”

The supposed father of 11 has avidly commented on falling birth rates. In an August 2022 tweet, he again voiced his outspoken concerns about the “collapsing” population. “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming.” He further sub-tweeted, “Mark these words… (And I do think global warming is a major risk).”