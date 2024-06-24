Watch: SpaceX rocket lights up the sky at Horizon music festival in California

Those who went to the Horizon Music Festival in San Diego, California did not know that they would be suddenly seeing a mysterious shape in the evening sky. The mesmerizing visual display, which was widely shared on social media, was actually owing to SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base on California's Central Coast and coincided with the first day of the two-day electronic dance music festival. The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base on California's Central Coast and coincided with the first day of the two-day electronic dance music festival.

As the headliner of the show- Tiesto- was preparing to take the stage, the rocket's ascent was seen by thousands of festival-goers. Many of those captured the moment on their smartphones and shared it across social media platforms.

Videos also showed the excited reaction of the crowds during the rocket launch.

The SpaceX launch came following approval from the California Coastal Commission to conduct up to 36 launches annually from Vandenberg.