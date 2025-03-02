Elon Musk to leave ‘first buddy’ role due to 130-day cap? Here's what you need to know

Billionaire Elon Musk is serving under President Donald Trump as a “special government employee”, the White House recently clarified. It further stated that the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head is not a full-time worker, but an unpaid federal employee with certain limitations. A US judge has ruled that officials will have to testify about DOGE(REUTERS)

White House statement came amid Musk's involvement in several federal agencies.

While the Tesla CEO will not receive salary during his tenure under the government, he faces a 130-day limitation in the executive branch due to his status as a “special government employee.” However, the White House now claims the tech entrepreneur faces no such restrictions.

Musk's DOGE has resulted in massive layoffs and contract cuts in the federal government, sending shockwaves amongst Americans and Congress members as they speculate what can happen next.

Musk's position as a “special government employee” may have provided relief to some that his tenure would vary from 130 days out of a 365-day period.

Will Elon Musk step down from his role?

The White House stated that Musk will not be leaving anytime soon.

Speaking to Politico, Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields said, “No one here at the White House is tired of winning. The president has tasked Elon Musk with eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government, a mission that will continue until completed.”

Musk's last day would be May 20 if his start date coincided with Trump's inauguration.

Those who are waiting for Musk to step down after the 130-day period will “lose a battle”, said a political adviser close to Trump, adding the Tesla CEO is “here to stay”.

According to the source, some individuals are reportedly anticipating Musk's departure, including White House Presidential Personnel Office director Sergio Gor, deputy chief of staff James Blair, and chief of staff Susie Wiles.

In an attempt to quell criticism of Tesla CEO's connections to the White House, US VP JD Vance recently made a reference to Musk's time limit.

“And trust me, I say this with all humor: If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg's scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk,” he told the European audience during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Others, meanwhile, have allowed greater room for interpretation on what occurs after the 130-day threshold. At a press briefing last week, a reporter questioned Karoline Leavitt about whether the White House intended to attempt to “work around” the 130-day cap. “So, today is February 25th, so I think we've been here about 35 days, roughly, so ask me in another 100 days,” she responded.