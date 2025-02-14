Elon Musk's dad makes cruel claims about Tesla CEO's first son Nevada Alexander's tragic death; 'He's gonna shoot me'

Elon Musk, the father of 12 kids, welcomed his first son with ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson. However, Nevada Alexander tragically lost his life when he was just 10-week-old. Now, Tesla CEO's father has ruthlessly claimed that Musk “hasn't been a good dad.” Elon Musk walks with his son X Æ A-12 after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

Errol Musk claims Musk is ‘going to shoot’ him

During his appearance on the South African podcast Wide Awake, Errol Musk said that the tech mogul's first kid with Wilson died due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and that his father did not spend much time with him and he was mostly under the care of nannies. “The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,” Errol stated.

Claiming that Musk is “going to shoot” him after hearing him, Errol remarked that his son hired several nannies since he was too rich. “He had five children with the same woman - five sons all brought up, each one had its own nanny. You following me?”

A quick look into Musk's 8-year marriage to Justine Wilson

Wilson went on to give birth to five other kids with Musk in their seven years of marriage. These include Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

The duo, however, got divorced in 2008. Following this, Musk married actress Talulah Riley twice. However, the couple had no kids in their marriage and they later parted their ways. Musk announced the birth of his first child, X Æ A-12, with singer Grimes in 2020.

Commenting on Musk's divorce with Wilson, Errol alleged that “When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side and six on that side. So it was a really weird situation.”

When Elon mourned his child's death

Following Alexander's demise, Musk expressed his grief in a tweet, saying that “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.”

The Tesla CEO went on to say that he has “no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

In one of his interviews in 2017, Musk dubbed his father “terrible human being,” as per Daily Mail.

Continuing the tirade against his father, he revealed that Errol was “physically violent” with him when he was very young.

In the 1990s, Errol got married to Jana Bezuidenhout, his own stepdaughter. The duo welcomed two kids together.