Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's dad makes cruel claims about Tesla CEO's first son Nevada Alexander's tragic death; 'He's gonna shoot me'

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 14, 2025 11:45 PM IST

Elon Musk, the father of 12 kids, welcomed his first son with ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Elon Musk, the father of 12 kids, welcomed his first son with ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson. However, Nevada Alexander tragically lost his life when he was just 10-week-old. Now, Tesla CEO's father has ruthlessly claimed that Musk “hasn't been a good dad.”

Elon Musk walks with his son X Æ A-12 after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)
Elon Musk walks with his son X Æ A-12 after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

Errol Musk claims Musk is ‘going to shoot’ him

During his appearance on the South African podcast Wide Awake, Errol Musk said that the tech mogul's first kid with Wilson died due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and that his father did not spend much time with him and he was mostly under the care of nannies. “The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,” Errol stated.

Claiming that Musk is “going to shoot” him after hearing him, Errol remarked that his son hired several nannies since he was too rich. “He had five children with the same woman - five sons all brought up, each one had its own nanny. You following me?”

Also Read: Did Elon Musk's son X instruct Trump to ‘Shut Your Mouth’? Tesla CEO apologises as netizens say ‘this is too much’

A quick look into Musk's 8-year marriage to Justine Wilson

Wilson went on to give birth to five other kids with Musk in their seven years of marriage. These include Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

The duo, however, got divorced in 2008. Following this, Musk married actress Talulah Riley twice. However, the couple had no kids in their marriage and they later parted their ways. Musk announced the birth of his first child, X Æ A-12, with singer Grimes in 2020.

Commenting on Musk's divorce with Wilson, Errol alleged that “When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side and six on that side. So it was a really weird situation.”

When Elon mourned his child's death

Following Alexander's demise, Musk expressed his grief in a tweet, saying that “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.”

The Tesla CEO went on to say that he has “no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

In one of his interviews in 2017, Musk dubbed his father “terrible human being,” as per Daily Mail.

Continuing the tirade against his father, he revealed that Errol was “physically violent” with him when he was very young.

In the 1990s, Errol got married to Jana Bezuidenhout, his own stepdaughter. The duo welcomed two kids together.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On