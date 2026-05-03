Emergency declared on United Airlines flight after 'unruly' passenger tries to attack crew and enter cockpit

A United Airlines flight declared an emergency on Saturday after a passenger allegedly tried to assault a flight attendant and force his way into the cockpit.

What happened?

A United Airlines flight declared an emergency after passenger tried to enter cockpit.(REUTERS)

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The incident occurred on United Airlines Flight 1837, which was arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday.

According to CBS News, the situation escalated when a 48-year-old man became unruly. Port Authority Police detained the passenger upon landing and transported him to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

There were no reported injuries.

United Airlines' response

United Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, praising the crew for their swift action in ensuring the safety of all passengers and staff.

"Local law enforcement met United flight 1837 upon its scheduled arrival at Newark International Airport to address an unruly passenger. We're grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of fellow crew members and our customers," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet.

Potential legal consequences

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{{^usCountry}} While specific penalties are yet to be confirmed by the FAA or United Airlines, the passenger could face both federal criminal charges and civil penalties from the FAA, depending on the severity of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While specific penalties are yet to be confirmed by the FAA or United Airlines, the passenger could face both federal criminal charges and civil penalties from the FAA, depending on the severity of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Criminal Penalties (Federal Law): Under 49 U.S.C. § 46504, anyone who assaults, intimidates, or interferes with a flight crew member, including flight attendants, may face severe consequences. The maximum penalties can include up to 20 years in federal prison, fines up to $250,000, or both. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criminal Penalties (Federal Law): Under 49 U.S.C. § 46504, anyone who assaults, intimidates, or interferes with a flight crew member, including flight attendants, may face severe consequences. The maximum penalties can include up to 20 years in federal prison, fines up to $250,000, or both. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Civil Penalties (FAA): The FAA operates under a strict zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers and may impose fines independently of criminal charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civil Penalties (FAA): The FAA operates under a strict zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers and may impose fines independently of criminal charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Spirit Airlines shutdown row: Emotional final ATC message breaks hearts - ‘Really appreciate…’ A similar incident involving Delta Airlines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Spirit Airlines shutdown row: Emotional final ATC message breaks hearts - ‘Really appreciate…’ A similar incident involving Delta Airlines {{/usCountry}}

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This incident follows a similar incident on February 18, involving a Delta Air Lines flight (Delta 2557) traveling from Houston’s Hobby Airport to Atlanta. Shortly after takeoff, a passenger attempted to access the cockpit, prompting the flight crew to declare an emergency. Over air traffic control, the pilots reported, “We had a passenger get up and try to access the cockpit.” The passenger also allegedly assaulted another passenger.

Other passengers and crew intervened to restrain the individual, and the Boeing 717 returned to Hobby Airport about 17 minutes after departure. The passenger was detained by law enforcement, and the flight resumed after a delay of roughly 90 minutes. Delta described the incident as "unruly and unlawful behavior" but clarified that the passenger did not make direct contact with or attempt to enter the flight deck.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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