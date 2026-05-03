Spirit Airlines shutdown row: Emotional final ATC message breaks hearts - ‘Really appreciate…’

Spirit Airlines announced on Saturday that it has gone out of business after 34 years. The ultralow cost airline noted that it had 'started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately'. Although Spirit had gone bankrupt twice before, the company said high oil prices, which have been rising because of the war with Iran, made it impossible to stay aloft. Now, the last ATC radio message to a Spirit flight has surfaced. Spirit Airlines jets sat on the tarmac as operations ceased for the company at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts (AFP)

Emotional ATC message The final scheduled Spirit Airlines flight delivered an emotional goodbye that has now gone viral across the aviation world.

“Spirit Wings 1, just want to say our thoughts are with you and your colleagues over there at the bananas as the next couple of days unfold,” an air traffic controller told the crew. “Hey man, we really appreciate that. Thank you. It’s hard to believe this is it,” the pilot responded.

The exchange continued as controllers reflected on years of working with Spirit crews over the radio.

“Yeah, no kidding. It’s always a pleasure to talk with you guys on the radios. Hope you all make it out OK,” the controller added.