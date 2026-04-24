Enid, Oklahoma: Tornado emergency declared as twister spotted near Vance Air Force Base; videos emerge

A tornado emergency has been declared near Enid, Oklahoma, after a twister was spotted close to Vance Air Force Base. Videos from the area show a violent tornado moving through the region, including near Enid Woodring Regional Airport. Some storm chasers are reporting possible tornado damage as a result.

Tornado in Enid, Oklahoma.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

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Tornado Emergency Declared

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{{^usCountry}} A tornado emergency was issued for southeast Enid on Thursday evening as a large and destructive tornado moved through central Garfield County. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tornado emergency was issued for southeast Enid on Thursday evening as a large and destructive tornado moved through central Garfield County. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service said a tornado warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. CDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service said a tornado warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. CDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At 8:21 p.m. CDT, a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was located near Vance Air Force Base and was moving east at about 20 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 8:21 p.m. CDT, a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was located near Vance Air Force Base and was moving east at about 20 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities declared a “tornado emergency” for southeast Enid, describing the situation as particularly dangerous and urging residents to take cover immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities declared a “tornado emergency” for southeast Enid, describing the situation as particularly dangerous and urging residents to take cover immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials warned of a deadly tornado capable of producing life-threatening flying debris. Mobile homes were expected to be destroyed, while homes, businesses, and vehicles faced the risk of significant damage or total destruction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials warned of a deadly tornado capable of producing life-threatening flying debris. Mobile homes were expected to be destroyed, while homes, businesses, and vehicles faced the risk of significant damage or total destruction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Areas impacted included Enid, Waukomis, Breckenridge, Fairmont, and Vance Air Force Base. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Areas impacted included Enid, Waukomis, Breckenridge, Fairmont, and Vance Air Force Base. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents in the warning area were urged to seek immediate shelter in a sturdy building, preferably in an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

What storm chasers are saying

Several storm chasers described the tornado near Enid, Oklahoma, as extremely violent, with some suggesting it could be a possible EF5. Authorities have not confirmed any rating or damage assessment.

One storm chaser wrote on X, "Pray for the people near Enid, OK. Very violent tornado just ripped through. Debarking and slabbed homes. Possible EF5 damage."

Another wrote, "Enid, OK, and Vance AFB can use prayers. They are getting wiped by a tornado right now."

A third person warned, "I do not say this but the Enid tornado is a very violent tornado and it will kill you if you are not underground this is a life threatening situation for people in far south Enid and Fairmont to Breckinridge, Cropper and Garber. Take cover."

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Another reported, "Looks like the Enid area was hit by tornado. Still on the ground."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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