Eric Swalwell emotional in first message to wife after sexual assault allegations broke; ‘I apologize…’

Eric Swalwell, leading candidate for California governor, has been accused of sexual assault from multiple women, including a former congressional staffer. The 45-year-old Democrat has denied these allegations, suggesting they are politically motivated. As the news broke, he immediately sent an emotional message to his wife, Brittany Watts, apologizing for his mistakes.

Eric Swalwell allegations in detail

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice”(REUTERS)

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Allegations against Swalwell have intensified scrutiny on the California gubernatorial hopeful, with multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct. According to a report by CNN, a former staffer alleged that Swalwell raped her during a 2024 encounter, years after she had left his office. Recalling the incident, she said: “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” and added, “He didn’t stop.”

Read More: Eric Swalwell breaks silence on rape allegations with message for wife: 5 things to know

Earlier in the day, a report by the San Francisco Chronicle stated that the same woman accused Swalwell of two nonconsensual encounters - one in 2019 while she worked in his district office and another in 2024. The woman, who was not named, said she had been too intoxicated to consent on both occasions.

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{{^usCountry}} CNN further reported that three other women accused Swalwell of separate instances of misconduct, including sending unsolicited explicit messages or photos. Eric Swalwell's message to his wife {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CNN further reported that three other women accused Swalwell of separate instances of misconduct, including sending unsolicited explicit messages or photos. Eric Swalwell's message to his wife {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The California Democrat has been married to Brittany Watts and has three children. Responding to the sexual assault claims, Swalwell said: "These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor," {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The California Democrat has been married to Brittany Watts and has three children. Responding to the sexual assault claims, Swalwell said: "These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor," {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "For nearly 20 years, I have served the public - as a prosecutor and a congressman - and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "For nearly 20 years, I have served the public - as a prosecutor and a congressman - and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies." {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Eric Swalwell allegations: What are the sexual misconduct claims against him? 10 key points

Swalwell posted the apology video to his wife on social media.

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He said, "I do not suggest to you in any way that I am perfect or that I'm a saint, I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife."

Swalwell apologized to his wife for ‘putting her in this position’.

"This weekend I’m going to spend time with my family and friends and I appreciate those who have reached out to me to show support. And I look forward to updating you very soon.”

Eric Swalwell faces repurcussions

The political fallout has been swift. Adam Schiff withdrew his endorsement and urged Swalwell to exit the race. The California Teachers Association also suspended its support. Meanwhile, House Democratic leadership, including Hakeem Jeffries, said Swalwell should ‘immediately end his campaign’.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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