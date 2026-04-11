Eric Swalwell resignation row: Why Kamala Harris's ‘great fighter’ remark has surfaced amid sexual allegations

A resurfaced endorsement from Kamala Harris calling Eric Swalwell ‘a great fighter’ has drawn renewed attention amid the recent sexual assault allegations against the California governor candidate. While the 45-year-old has denied the accusations, he is facing calls to resign from Congress and give up his bid.

When Kamala Harris praised Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice”(REUTERS)

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Back in 2019, after Swalwell exited the Democratic presidential primary, Harris had publicly praised him, writing: “.@ericswalwell, you’re a great fighter for the people of California. We are a stronger nation because of your work to protect our children and our communities from gun violence," she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Eric Swalwell emotional in first message to wife after sexual assault allegations broke; ‘I apologize…’

At the time, Swalwell had made gun control a central pillar of his campaign, declaring: “My pledge to you tonight is that this issue comes first. And until it comes first, we’re not going to end gun violence.”

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{{^usCountry}} He ultimately withdrew from the race, admitting his polling and fundraising ‘were not ‘what we had hoped for’ and that he no longer saw ‘a path forward to the nomination’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He ultimately withdrew from the race, admitting his polling and fundraising ‘were not ‘what we had hoped for’ and that he no longer saw ‘a path forward to the nomination’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Announcing his exit, he said: “Today ends our presidential campaign, but it is the beginning of an opportunity in Congress with a new perspective shaped by the lives that have touched me and my campaign over the past few months.” Recent allegations against Eric Swalwell {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Announcing his exit, he said: “Today ends our presidential campaign, but it is the beginning of an opportunity in Congress with a new perspective shaped by the lives that have touched me and my campaign over the past few months.” Recent allegations against Eric Swalwell {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fast forward to 2026, and Swalwell’s political future is under threat following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations. Reports by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detail claims from multiple women, including a former aide who alleged he sexually assaulted her on two occasions when she was too intoxicated to consent. Swalwell has denied all allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fast forward to 2026, and Swalwell’s political future is under threat following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations. Reports by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detail claims from multiple women, including a former aide who alleged he sexually assaulted her on two occasions when she was too intoxicated to consent. Swalwell has denied all allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Why did Eric Swalwell's campaign bust? Sexual assault allegations trigger exit

His campaign has since been thrown into turmoil. A key political action committee, Californians for a Fighter, suspended operations, stating: “In light of the serious allegations, Californians for a Fighter is suspending campaign activities immediately.” The PAC had raised $7.76 million, including major contributions from Uber Technologies and businessman Stephen Cloobeck.

Swalwell pushed back against the claims, saying: “The ‘allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor.’”

He added, “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public - as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.”

Eric Swalwell faces pushback

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Hakeem Jeffries and other House Democratic leaders called for a 'swift investigation' and urged him to end his campaign. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff also called on him to exit the race, while Ro Khanna demanded law enforcement and ethics probes.

Major institutional support has also collapsed. The California Teachers Association, representing more than 300,000 members, suspended its backing soon after the allegations surfaced.

Before the controversy, Swalwell had been one of the leading Democratic contenders to replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom. Polling averages showed him running second behind Republican candidate Steve Hilton, with strong support from donors and unions in a crowded field that includes Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Matt Mahan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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