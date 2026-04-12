Eric Swalwell shocking kiss video surfaces amid sexual assault allegations; senior staffers make big move

California Democrat Eric Swalwell has found himself in the midst of a conspiracy as an ex-staffer accused him of sexual assault. Even as the lawmaker denied the allegations, he released a video for wife Brittany Ann Watts, where he apologized for his mistakes. Now, a new clip has surfaced where Swalwell can allegedly be seen kissing a woman who is not his wife.

An alleged video has emerged where California Democrat Eric Swalwell kisses another woman.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video was shared widely online, and comes from Martin Shkreli, the US investor and businessman who's been charged with fraud. RT, the Russian-backed media, posted the clip on its X handle, as did Nick Sortor, the right-wing commentator.

“Rape suspect congressman Swalwell KISSES alleged SEX WORKER. He’s been married for decade,” the RT post mentioned. Sortor meanwhile wrote “This guy is FINISHED!”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The video shows a man, allegedly Swalwell, in a blue shirt and jeans. He sits barefoot on a bed with socks on. A woman is present next to him, though another person appears to be present beside her. The man grabs the woman's face and pulls her in for a kiss. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows a man, allegedly Swalwell, in a blue shirt and jeans. He sits barefoot on a bed with socks on. A woman is present next to him, though another person appears to be present beside her. The man grabs the woman's face and pulls her in for a kiss. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Eric Swalwell-Christine Fang row resurfaces amid apology to wife Brittany over sexual assault allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Eric Swalwell-Christine Fang row resurfaces amid apology to wife Brittany over sexual assault allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even as news about Swalwell broke, a letter from his Congressional and campaign senior staff began to do the rounds on the internet where they condemned his behavior. It was shared by several media people on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as news about Swalwell broke, a letter from his Congressional and campaign senior staff began to do the rounds on the internet where they condemned his behavior. It was shared by several media people on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eric Swalwell's staffers release statement amid allegations

The statement from Swalwell's staff reads “As leaders of teams working for Eric Swalwell, we're horrified by the recent reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle and by CNN. We stand with our former colleague, and the other women who have come forward. We believe you should stand with them, too.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The behavior detailed in these reports is abhorrent, beneath the dignity of those serving in public office and betrays the trust of all Californians. We also understand that we lead teams who need guidance and stability now, more than ever. We are focused on supporting our colleagues during this challenging time,” it adds.

The statement further continues “Any decision of staff members to remain in their roles in the interim should not be viewed as support for Eric Swalwell. We recognize that not everyone-in particular our junior staff - can immediately forfeit their income and benefits without significant personal risk or consequence. Our responsibility now is to them.”

“We, more than he, understand that we have obligations to the people we lead and to the constituents of California's 14th Congressional District. Those of us that remain on staff do so for the sole purpose of ensuring that as many of those obligations are fulfilled as possible,” it concludes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON