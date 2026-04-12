Eric Swalwell shocking kiss video surfaces amid sexual assault allegations; senior staffers make big move
Democrat Eric Swalwell is in the midst of a controversy as an ex-staffer accused him of sex assault and now an alleged video shows him kissing another woman.
California Democrat Eric Swalwell has found himself in the midst of a conspiracy as an ex-staffer accused him of sexual assault. Even as the lawmaker denied the allegations, he released a video for wife Brittany Ann Watts, where he apologized for his mistakes. Now, a new clip has surfaced where Swalwell can allegedly be seen kissing a woman who is not his wife.
The video was shared widely online, and comes from Martin Shkreli, the US investor and businessman who's been charged with fraud. RT, the Russian-backed media, posted the clip on its X handle, as did Nick Sortor, the right-wing commentator.
“Rape suspect congressman Swalwell KISSES alleged SEX WORKER. He’s been married for decade,” the RT post mentioned. Sortor meanwhile wrote “This guy is FINISHED!”.
The video shows a man, allegedly Swalwell, in a blue shirt and jeans. He sits barefoot on a bed with socks on. A woman is present next to him, though another person appears to be present beside her. The man grabs the woman's face and pulls her in for a kiss. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.{{/usCountry}}
The video shows a man, allegedly Swalwell, in a blue shirt and jeans. He sits barefoot on a bed with socks on. A woman is present next to him, though another person appears to be present beside her. The man grabs the woman's face and pulls her in for a kiss. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.{{/usCountry}}
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Even as news about Swalwell broke, a letter from his Congressional and campaign senior staff began to do the rounds on the internet where they condemned his behavior. It was shared by several media people on X.{{/usCountry}}
Even as news about Swalwell broke, a letter from his Congressional and campaign senior staff began to do the rounds on the internet where they condemned his behavior. It was shared by several media people on X.{{/usCountry}}
Eric Swalwell's staffers release statement amid allegations
The statement from Swalwell's staff reads “As leaders of teams working for Eric Swalwell, we're horrified by the recent reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle and by CNN. We stand with our former colleague, and the other women who have come forward. We believe you should stand with them, too.”
“The behavior detailed in these reports is abhorrent, beneath the dignity of those serving in public office and betrays the trust of all Californians. We also understand that we lead teams who need guidance and stability now, more than ever. We are focused on supporting our colleagues during this challenging time,” it adds.
The statement further continues “Any decision of staff members to remain in their roles in the interim should not be viewed as support for Eric Swalwell. We recognize that not everyone-in particular our junior staff - can immediately forfeit their income and benefits without significant personal risk or consequence. Our responsibility now is to them.”
“We, more than he, understand that we have obligations to the people we lead and to the constituents of California's 14th Congressional District. Those of us that remain on staff do so for the sole purpose of ensuring that as many of those obligations are fulfilled as possible,” it concludes.