Eric Swalwell to keep milking taxpayer-funded pension and gym access despite resigning from Congress

California Representative Eric Swalwell has resigned from Congress following mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Eric Swalwell resigns amid allegations but retains pension and congressional perks.(REUTERS)

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The 45-year-old lawmaker who has served in the House since 2013 announced Monday that he would step down after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the accusations. Swalwell has denied the allegations, calling them “serious, false” claims, but said he would still leave office.

“However, I must take responsibility and ownership of the mistakes I did make,” Swalwell said in a statement, without explaining what those mistakes were.

He remains eligible for pension, congressional gym membership

Despite resigning during a scandal, Eric Swalwell will still receive his congressional pension, federal health care benefits, access to the House floor, and membership in the congressional gym, the same benefits given to all former members of Congress, no matter how they leave office, as per New York Post.

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{{^usCountry}} This may help Swalwell who is considered one of the less wealthy members of Congress. Reports say he used his retirement savings to support his California gubernatorial campaign. He earned about $184,000 as a congressional salary in 2024, according to the Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This may help Swalwell who is considered one of the less wealthy members of Congress. Reports say he used his retirement savings to support his California gubernatorial campaign. He earned about $184,000 as a congressional salary in 2024, according to the Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Swalwell to face jail over viral kiss video? Inside his private life and death threats against family What led to his resignation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Eric Swalwell to face jail over viral kiss video? Inside his private life and death threats against family What led to his resignation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eric Swalwell is a Democrat from Dublin who has been in the House since 2013, stepped down after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer who alleged rape. His resignation came under strong pressure from both parties and just hours after a formal ethics investigation began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eric Swalwell is a Democrat from Dublin who has been in the House since 2013, stepped down after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer who alleged rape. His resignation came under strong pressure from both parties and just hours after a formal ethics investigation began. {{/usCountry}}

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The allegations were first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN. Lawmakers from both parties reacted strongly, calling the accusations "disgusting" and demanding that he resign or be removed from office.

On Monday, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the claims. At the same time, Anna Paulina Luna said she was preparing to file a motion to expel him from the House with a possible vote as early as Wednesday. She said the move was based on claims that he broke House rules through an alleged inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

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In New York, the Manhattan district attorney’s office also opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by a former staffer. Officials urged "survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division."

With the threat of expulsion, a criminal investigation and pressure from both parties, Swalwell announced Monday night that he would resign. He had already suspended his campaign for California governor the day before.

Also Read: Who is Adam Parkhomenko? Eric Swalwell gets stern warning from accuser's husband, ‘I wish the best for his…’

What did Swalwell say?

In his resignation statement, Eric Swalwell denied the allegations and called them "serious, false" accusations. At the same time, he admitted that he had made some mistakes, but did not explain what they were.

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"However, I must take responsibility and ownership of the mistakes I did make," he wrote.

He also disagreed with the effort to expel him, saying it would be wrong to remove a member of Congress "without due process, within days of an allegation being made." But he said it was also not right for his work to be affected.

"But it is also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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