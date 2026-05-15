Eric Swalwell, wife Brittany Watts living separately after sexual assault allegations against former congressman: Report

Eric Swalwell and his wife of nine years, Brittany Watts are reportedly living separately after the bombshell accusations against the Democrat lawmaker.

Eric Swalwell was accused of sexual abuse by several women.(REUTERS)

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Swalwell, 45, suspended his California governor campaign on April 12, after multiple women accused him of inappropriate behavior, which ranged from sending lewd and unwanted messages to drugging, raping, and choking them.

These sexual abuse allegations have reportedly shocked Watts, who is trying to take things ‘day by day’, as per People magazine. A source close to the couple said there was ‘no way’ Watts knew about the allegations against Swalwell, before they were made public. Swalwell has denied the allegations.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Watts was reportedly seen without her wedding ring recently, and People has learnt that the two are living separately. Watts, who married Swalwell in 2016, is staying with their three kids – Nelson, 8, Cricket, who is 7, and Hank, aged 4. Where do Eric Swalwell and Brittany Watts stand? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Watts was reportedly seen without her wedding ring recently, and People has learnt that the two are living separately. Watts, who married Swalwell in 2016, is staying with their three kids – Nelson, 8, Cricket, who is 7, and Hank, aged 4. Where do Eric Swalwell and Brittany Watts stand? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “She’s focused on protecting her children and navigating this excruciating situation as best she can,” the source told the publication. Further, they said Watts ‘would never condone or excuse any of Eric’s behavior in any way.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She’s focused on protecting her children and navigating this excruciating situation as best she can,” the source told the publication. Further, they said Watts ‘would never condone or excuse any of Eric’s behavior in any way.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The source added “It’s very clear Eric was incredibly strategic at living a double life — he had everyone fooled.” They added “The whole thing has been deeply devastating,” and Watts has been ‘taking things day by day and prioritizing stability and privacy for her children above everything else.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source added “It’s very clear Eric was incredibly strategic at living a double life — he had everyone fooled.” They added “The whole thing has been deeply devastating,” and Watts has been ‘taking things day by day and prioritizing stability and privacy for her children above everything else.’ {{/usCountry}}

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Elaborating more on Watts' present situation, the source noted “She had no knowledge of what was happening and is grappling with the same shock, hurt and disbelief that people close to the family are feeling. She’s been handling this with dignity and discretion — I’m sure for the sake of her children.”

The source also described Watts as ‘extremely strong, successful and very capable of leaving him’. However, neither Swalwell nor Watts have confirmed that they're living separately.

When Swalwell announced he was suspending the gubernatorial campaign, he began with an an apology for his wife. The statement on X read “To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's.”

How the case against Swalwell unfolded

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Swalwell was first accused of sexual assault by a former staffer on April 10, along with three other women. A few days later, two women appeared on a CBS News interview, alongside political social media influencer, Cheyenne Hunt, whose videos about the allegations surrounding Swalwell went viral.

A few days after this, Hunt said she'd heard from over 30 women who claimed to have had similar experiences with Swalwell.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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