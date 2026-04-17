Eric Swalwell, wife Brittany receive more bad news after resignation; probe takes a turn

Eric Swalwell and his family received some more bad news on Thursday. NOTUS cited sources to report that the California Democrat is under investigation by the Department of Justice over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Investigations have also been launched by district attorneys in Los Angeles and Manhattan after as many as five women, including a former congressional staffer, alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the 45-year-old.

Members of the media take pictures of a photo of Lonna Drewes and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) during a press conference (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Swalwell said he plans on leaving his congressional seats in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct. He further added that he is giving up his California gubernatorial bid. He has denied all allegations.

Read More: Eric Swalwell's brutal response to Lonna Drewes' rape allegations; new Brittany Watts claim emerges

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in a post on X on Monday. He vowed to “fight the serious, false allegations made against me,” but also said he “must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Swalwell is married to Brittany Watts. While the former congressman's wife is yet to address the allegations, it was reported that she has deleted her social media profiles. Five women come forward with allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swalwell is married to Brittany Watts. While the former congressman's wife is yet to address the allegations, it was reported that she has deleted her social media profiles. Five women come forward with allegations {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At least five women have accused Swalwell of misconduct spanning several years, with claims ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate messaging. One former aide alleged that Swalwell raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2024 while she was intoxicated and resisting. She told CNN it was the second instance of nonconsensual sexual contact under similar circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least five women have accused Swalwell of misconduct spanning several years, with claims ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate messaging. One former aide alleged that Swalwell raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2024 while she was intoxicated and resisting. She told CNN it was the second instance of nonconsensual sexual contact under similar circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another accuser, Lonna Drewes, claimed Swalwell drugged, choked and raped her in 2018 after initially offering professional connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another accuser, Lonna Drewes, claimed Swalwell drugged, choked and raped her in 2018 after initially offering professional connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Three additional women alleged he engaged in misconduct by sending unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

New poll in California

The controversy has already reshaped the race for California governor following Swalwell’s exit. A new poll conducted by Emerson College and Inside California Politics shows Steve Hilton leading at 17%, with Chad Bianco and Tom Steyer tied at 14%.

Among Democrats, the race has tightened. Xavier Becerra has climbed to 10%, level with Katie Porter, while Matt Mahan trails at 5%. Nearly a quarter of voters remain undecided.

Party dynamics shift

Within party lines, Republicans show a clearer split, with Hilton polling at 48% compared to Bianco’s 40%.

On the Democratic side, Swalwell’s departure has opened up the field, with Steyer at 20%, Becerra close behind at 19%, and Porter at 15%.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON