Eric Swalwell's brutal response to Lonna Drewes' rape allegations; new Brittany Watts claim emerges

Eric Swalwell and his lawyer have issued another response to sexual assault and rape allegations against the California Democrat after Beverly Hills model Lonna Drewes alleged that an incident took place in July 2018 at the Montrose Hotel in West Hollywood. This comes as the 45-year-old congressman announced that he is resigning from Congress and dropping his bid for governor, after leading the race for weeks. Eric Swalwell, Democrat of California, looks on during the SEIU-United Service Workers West's Gubernatorial Candidate Worker Forum (AFP)

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Chronicle reported about allegations against Swalwell. CNN also added that several women accused him of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer.

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Eric Swalwell's lawyer responds Eric Swalwell has previously denied all accusations. His attorney, Sara Azari, told NewsNation on Wednesday that ‘regret is not rape’.

She continued, “So the fact that, you know, a day later, years later, or whatnot, you maybe had shame around what you did, or maybe you were in a relationship and shouldn’t have done what you did, doesn’t make it rape.”

In a separate statement, Azari added: “Congressman Eric Swalwell categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him.”

“These accusations are false, fabricated, and deeply offensive, a calculated and transparent political hit job designed to destroy the reputation of a man who has spent twenty years in public service.”

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New update on Brittany Watts Meanwhile, it was reported that Swalwell's wife Brittany Watts has deleted her Instagram profile. On Wednesday, social media users came up with other unverified claims.

“Swalwell's wife, Brittany Watts, has filed a number of legal actions against Swalwell including divorce papers. She has also provided the FBI with access to family financial records. I've already said it. But I'll say it again. Swalwell's political career is finished. Over. Done,” one person (@TomOdell) posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, there is no official statement to back this claim.

Eric Swalwell makes big move Swalwell resigned from Congress on Wednesday. A special election is expected in August to fill his vacant seat. He is also facing a separate investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office tied to another alleged incident.

Addressing the fallout, Swalwell acknowledged past personal mistakes but denied wrongdoing.

“I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past. But those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her I apologize deeply for putting her in this position,” he said.

Lonna Drewes' big allegation Beverly Hills model Lonna Drewes alleged that back in 2018 the congressman drugged and assaulted her.

“When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn’t move my arms over my body. He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. I thought I died,” she said.

She reported the incident to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed an active investigation.

“The investigation remains in its preliminary stages and is ongoing. Investigators are in the process of gathering information, reviewing available evidence, and conducting follow up inquiries as part of a comprehensive investigative process,” the sheriff’s department said.

Additional allegations emerge Another woman, Annika Albrecht, accused Swalwell of inappropriate behavior, alleging he initiated contact under the pretense of mentorship before shifting to sexually suggestive messages on Snapchat.

“I keep thinking about how lucky I am that I didn’t go to that hotel,” Albrecht said, adding that she immediately stopped responding to him. “It was very clear what the connotation was.”

A third accuser, who has not been publicly identified, has alleged a separate assault in a New York City hotel room in 2024.

Why Eric Swalwell resigned Azari emphasized that the seriousness of the claims requires formal legal scrutiny rather than public debate.

“I don’t dispute the severity of what is being alleged here, being alleged that he committed rapes; one person was allegedly drugged,” the lawyer said. “That underscores why we can’t hash this out in the court of public opinion.”

“These allegations are false. The court of public opinion is not the venue to bring out receipts,” she added.

She also argued that Swalwell’s resignation reflects responsibility in the face of ongoing legal battles.

“I think it demonstrates a tremendous amount of accountability, not because he’s done these things and he’s stepping down, but because how could he properly defend himself and represent his constituency with these serious allegations pending,” Azari told NewsNation. “So he couldn’t be able to do his job properly, and it was the right thing to do.”