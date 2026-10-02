Who is Eric Weinberg? Scrubs writer rape trial begins in LA; 8 women to testify as explicit photos take center stage

Eric Weinberg, the screenwriter and producer behind the television comedies Scrubs, Californication, and Anger Management, commenced trial proceedings for rape charges on Thursday.

Eric Weinberg's trial for 23 counts of rape and sexual assault began, involving testimony from eight women. (AP )

According to Variety, eight women are prepared to present testimony against Weinberg.

Eric Weinberg faces 23 counts of sexual assault

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These witnesses are anticipated to inform the jury that the 66-year-old writer misrepresented himself as an amateur photographer to attract women to his residence in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, where he allegedly perpetrated sexual assaults.

Weinberg faces 23 counts of rape and sexual assault. The trial is projected to extend for approximately eight weeks.

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‘women were never safe,’ says LA County DA

Attorneys from the LA County Deputy District Attorney's Office presented opening statements to the jury, characterizing the defendant as someone who deliberately cultivated an image of being a trustworthy, accomplished family man.

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{{^usCountry}} “In reality, the women were never safe,” prosecutor Ariel Anson stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In reality, the women were never safe,” prosecutor Ariel Anson stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Weinberg's defense counsel responded by acknowledging that jurors may perceive a “creep factor” in the testimony they will encounter regarding the defendant, but argued that such perception does not constitute criminal conduct.

The jurors tasked with deciding Weinberg's case were presented with explicit photographs of his accusers, which prosecutors submitted as evidence documenting the alleged assaults.

Eric Weinberg: Here's what Defense counsel claims

Defense counsel Philip Cohen contends that the photographic evidence from 2014 through 2019 demonstrates no visible signs of apprehension among the depicted women. According to the defense, certain accusers appear to be smiling in these images.

Weinberg's legal representatives claim that his former spouse collaborated with select accusers to pursue retaliatory action against him through both criminal and civil legal proceedings.

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Forensic psychologist Barbara Ziv is anticipated to inform the jury that Weinberg's accusers may have refrained from physical resistance or vocalization because they prioritized safely extricating themselves from the situation and minimizing additional injury.