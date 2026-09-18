Eric Zahnd cause of death: Investigation at Platte County courthouse as prosecutor dies; details

Eric Zahnd, the longtime prosecuting attorney of Platte County, Missouri, died Thursday at the age of 53. His death took place inside the Platte County courthouse, Sheriff Erik Holland confirmed. The circumstances of the death are unclear, but an investigation is underway.

Eric Zahnd (L), the prosecutor of Platte County, Missouri. The seal of Platte County. (R) (Eric Zahnd on X)

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The courthouse was closed at 2:15pm CDT as the sheriff's deputies conducted an investigation. It is unclear if the courthouse has since opened. As of this writing, a cause of death of the 53-year-old has not been revealed.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway mourned Eric Zahnd as a "true patriot" and called him someone who "cared deeply about his community."

"I have known Eric for many years and have always held him in the highest regard. Eric was a true patriot, a person of remarkable character and integrity, and a public servant who cared deeply about his community," Hanaway wrote.

Eric Zahnd has been serving as the Prosecuting Attorney for Platte County since 2002 - the longest in the county's history. He was slated to retire in April after announcing earlier that he will not be seeking reelection.

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{{^usCountry}} The sudden death also sparked a condolence from the highest office in Missouri, Governor Mike Kehoe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sudden death also sparked a condolence from the highest office in Missouri, Governor Mike Kehoe. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. This is a tremendous loss for Platte County and the entire state,” a statement from the Governor read. “Eric will be remembered for his strong leadership and dedication to public safety and the rule of law, having established best practices used by prosecutors across the state.

"Claudia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Eric’s family, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

This story is being updated.