Erika Kirk dating Lawrence Jones? Debunking viral claims after WHCD event

Turning Point USA CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, was pictured attending a White House Correspondents' Dinner event with Fox commentator Lawrence Jones. This led to viral claims online of the two dating. Notably, these claims were put forth by unverified profiles.

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk was seen at a pre-White House Correspondents' Dinner event with Lawrence Jones, sparking dating rumors. (AP)

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“People are losing it over Erika Kirk photographed with Lawrence B. Jones of FOX and Friends at the White House Correspondents Dinner last night,” one person wrote. Another added “Erika Kirk might be dating Fox News host Lawrence B Jones, because she moved on from Charlie quick. Does anyone want to watch an Erika Kirk show on Fox News?”. Yet another person shared their photo and wrote “Here’s Erika Kirk and Fox News Anchor Lawrence B’Jones at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner!”.

Erika Kirk dating Lawrence Jones? Debunking viral claims

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{{^usCountry}} Despite viral claims and allusions online, Erika Kirk is not dating Lawrence Jones. The two merely posed for a photograph, and it was not at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as many posts claimed. The two were pictured at the Fox News VIP cocktail party which took place ahead of the WHCD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite viral claims and allusions online, Erika Kirk is not dating Lawrence Jones. The two merely posed for a photograph, and it was not at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as many posts claimed. The two were pictured at the Fox News VIP cocktail party which took place ahead of the WHCD. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Erika Kirk is not dating Lawrence nor was she attending the dinner with him. They were photographed together as many people are at these events. Not that there would be anything wrong with her attending the dinner with him! It’s just not accurate. Some of you are truly demented and sick,” one person wrote on X, slamming the claims. Also Read | How Erika Kirk mended Trump's rift with furious MAHA influencers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Erika Kirk is not dating Lawrence nor was she attending the dinner with him. They were photographed together as many people are at these events. Not that there would be anything wrong with her attending the dinner with him! It’s just not accurate. Some of you are truly demented and sick,” one person wrote on X, slamming the claims. Also Read | How Erika Kirk mended Trump's rift with furious MAHA influencers {{/usCountry}}

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Another added “Certain scumbags have been spreading a lie claiming that @MrsErikaKirk and @LawrenceBJones3 are dating. This is not true. Erika takes pictures with anyone who asks. Meanwhile, Lawrence Jones came to the White House Correspondents' Dinner as Fox News' correspondent, not as anyone's date. There is NO EVIDENCE that anything sexual happened between them. But envious people who hated Charlie Kirk and hate Erika are trying to constantly attack her like vultures. They are disgusting!”.

Yet another wrote “Another reason why I don't like Erika Kirk running Turning Point USA. You take a picture with a male colleague at an event and they think y'all are an item. This is Fox News host Lawrence Jones.”

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Grok fact-checked the claims of them dating as well, and said “No, this isn't true. The photo is from a Fox News VIP cocktail party (a professional media event ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner). Erika Kirk and Lawrence B. Jones III are colleagues who posed together—nothing more. No confirmation, statements, or evidence of dating from either of them. It's pure speculation.”

Erika Kirk was widowed after husband Charlie was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. A Utah native, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with murder in the case and is currently facing trial.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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