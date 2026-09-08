Rumors on social media claim that Erika Kirk is stepping down as the CEO of Turning Point USA. This comes a year after her husband Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Erika Kirk to step down as TPUSA CEO? Explosive claims surface a year after Charlie Kirk's death (AP Photo/Marielle Scott) (AP Photo/Marielle Scott)

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The rumors surfaced after political commentator and radio host Baron Coleman said in an X post, “Live at 6p CDT! SOURCE: Erika Kirk to Step Down as CEO, Remain on as Chair of TPUSA”.

Andrew Kolvet re-posted this and wrote, “News to me!”

Meanwhile, Gary Melton, President of Paramount Tactical Solutions LLC, wrote, “Baron “Con Man” Coleman strikes again! I can confirm with ACTUAL SOURCES @baroncoleman is a liar. @MrsErikaKirk has no plans to step down as CEO. Just more proof you shouldn’t believe a word these liars tell you.”

Read More | Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk again, claims Charlie Kirk ‘removed his wedding ring’ night before murder

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{{^usCountry}} However, neither Erika nor Turning Point USA has made any statements about her stepping down as CEO. How Erika Kirk became TPUSA CEO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, neither Erika nor Turning Point USA has made any statements about her stepping down as CEO. How Erika Kirk became TPUSA CEO {{/usCountry}}

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Turning Point USA said that Charlie had previously expressed he would want his wife to lead in case he died, according to The Guardian.

The organization said in a statement at the time while appointing Erika as CEO, “In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal.”

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Read More | Candace Owens' fierce message for TPUSA, those surrounding Charlie Kirk during his murder: ‘I want war with all of you’

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” it added.

The statement further said, “All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

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