Erika Kirk vs Druski escalates as TPUSA boss explains why she was at WHCD amid Cole Allen shooting

Since the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) on April 25, a video of Erika Kirk sobbing while being evacuated from the Hilton Hotel has gone viral. With the video, many have questioned why the Turning Point USA CEO was present at the dinner.

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk takes the stage at a Turning Point USA event.(AP)

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The WHCD is reserved for journalists who cover the White House, the POTUS, and administration officials, as well as some special guests. Kirk, one of the special guests at the event, was criticized by many for whether she deserved to be there.

However, the widow of the Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk, hit out at those critics on the latest edition of the Charlie Kirk Show. The 37-year-old said that she was present at the WHCD to meet the journalists who "dehumanized" her and "look them in the eye." She also took a dig at comedian Druski for his skit on her and appeared to hit out at other critics like Candace Owens and Jimmy Kimmel, though not naming him directly.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Laura Loomer shares alleged mugshot, claims it shows Candace Owens' husband George Farmer Erika Kirk Hits Out At Druski {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Laura Loomer shares alleged mugshot, claims it shows Candace Owens' husband George Farmer Erika Kirk Hits Out At Druski {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Erika Kirk hit out at Druski for his viral skit on her, though Druski only referred to it as a skit of a "conservative" woman. She attacked the whole ecosystem of social media criticism and speculations that are going on about her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika Kirk hit out at Druski for his viral skit on her, though Druski only referred to it as a skit of a "conservative" woman. She attacked the whole ecosystem of social media criticism and speculations that are going on about her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me," she said. “I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on and on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Every morning I wake up to a new headline lying about me," she said. “I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on and on.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Where is Candace Owens today? Cole Allen search 'spike' on Google Trends in Italy sparks bizarre theories

Erika Explained Why She Was At WHCD

Criticizing the journalist who have purportedly "dehumanized" her, Erika Kirk said: "Everyone is asking why I even went to the White House Correspondence Dinner, and it was because many of the journalists in that room have attempted to dehumanize me, and I wanted to meet some of them face-to-face, quite frankly. "Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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