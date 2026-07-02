‘Erika was on the phone’: Candace Owens faces backlash over fresh Charlie Kirk funeral allegation

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is facing fresh criticism after a clip from her appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show began circulating online this week. The debate centers on comments Owens made about events following the September 2025 assassination of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA). Critics argue that Owens presented a disputed claim involving Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, as fact before later acknowledging uncertainty about part of the timeline. The latest backlash gained attention after an X user shared a video accusing Owens of making dramatic allegations and then revising details when challenged. The disagreement has once again put Owens, Erika Kirk and TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet at the center of a debate that has divided parts of the conservative movement.

Candace Owens and Andrew Kolvet clash over funeral-day phone call claim

Candace Owens is facing criticism after disputed claims about Erika Kirk resurfaced, reigniting debate over Charlie Kirk’s death. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova (REUTERS)

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During the interview, Owens claimed that Erika Kirk stepped away from Charlie Kirk’s funeral to join a phone call involving Andrew Kolvet and the surgeon who treated Kirk after the shooting. The claim quickly drew attention because it suggested unusual behavior during a period of mourning.

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{{^usCountry}} Kolvet publicly disputed the timing. According to screenshots and clips shared online, Owens later responded by asking: “Which part of this SPECIFICALLY are you saying is false, Andrew. Do not wiggle out of this one because I am 1000000% certain Erika was on the phone when you spoke to Dr. Trotter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kolvet publicly disputed the timing. According to screenshots and clips shared online, Owens later responded by asking: “Which part of this SPECIFICALLY are you saying is false, Andrew. Do not wiggle out of this one because I am 1000000% certain Erika was on the phone when you spoke to Dr. Trotter.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added: “My best guess with the way you lie is you’re going on some technicality like ‘we didn’t step out of the funeral, although it was on his funeral day’. Get specific, Andrew.”

That response became a major point of criticism. Opponents argued that Owens appeared less certain about when the call happened while continuing to defend the broader allegation.

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Also Read: Twist in Candace Owens’ latest Erika Kirk criticism amid husband George Farmer's admission: ‘I don’t know…’

Charlie Kirk assassination remains at center of growing conservative divide

The latest dispute comes nearly a year after Kirk was shot and killed during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities have charged Tyler James Robinson in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Investigators have repeatedly pointed to physical and digital evidence supporting the lone-gunman case.

Since Kirk’s death, Owens has questioned several parts of the official narrative and has released content focused on Erika Kirk and TPUSA. Supporters say she is asking legitimate questions, while critics accuse her of fueling speculation without enough evidence.

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Erika Kirk has previously pushed back against conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death. In a widely shared response, she said: “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

Also Read: Candace Owens questions authenticity of Charlie & Erika Kirk's marriage, links her to Epstein's circle: ‘She was never…’

With Tyler Robinson’s criminal case still moving through the courts, disagreements over what happened before and after Charlie Kirk’s death continue to generate debate online.