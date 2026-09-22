Eugene and RC Horsch: What were they like? Old friend, neighbors open up as seven missing women linked to Olney home

Seven missing women have been linked to the Olney home of the late Raymond Charles ‘RC’ Horsch and his son, Eugene, sparking serial killer fears. While neither has been directly accused of the deaths of any of these women, as cops sift through the evidence, neighbors and an old friend have shared insights into how the father-son duo were.

Seven missing women have been linked to the home of RC Horsch and his son, Eugene. (X/@Thelibfemitards, X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

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This comes amid chilling details from women who worked with Horsch senior, an erotic photographer, and filmmaker.

“The only creepy thing was the smell and then him telling me not to go in the basement. It kind of set off red flags. At that time, I just ignored it,” Cassandra Barone recalled after a photo session with Horsch. Another woman, who asked to be identified as just Christy, recounted “I didn't feel like I was in danger. It was really dark in there," as per NBC Philadelphia.

Notably, RC Horsch died in 2025 and Eugene was arrested on unrelated charges, which brought the focus to their home in Philadelphia. Now, more insights about their life have come out as neighbors and an old friend recalled what the father-son duo was like.

What neighbors. old friend said of Eugene, RC Horsch?

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{{^usCountry}} Several women in Kensington said that Eugene and RC Horsch were well known in the neighborhood. One woman even said she'd been inside the Olney home and claimed to know one of the missing women, now tied to the Horsch investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several women in Kensington said that Eugene and RC Horsch were well known in the neighborhood. One woman even said she'd been inside the Olney home and claimed to know one of the missing women, now tied to the Horsch investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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“A lot of girls out here know who he is,” she told Action News about RC Horsch.

Meanwhile, an old friend of Eugene's – Jeremy Perry – spoke to Fox News about what the family was like when they were in Chalfont. He remembered being friends with Eugene from elementary to high school.

Also Read | Raymond ‘R.C.’ Horsch update: Disturbing video of woman being strangled found in Chew Avenue house – latest details

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“They seemed like a normal family. He didn't seem off or anything like that, it was just a normal – or what seemed normal to me at the time – relationship,” Perry said to the publication. The childhood friend remembered seeing cameras, photo and lighting equipment, and computers inside their home and had thought Horsch senior to be a photographer.

“We left when [R.C. Horsch] had stuff going on at the house,” Perry added, noting he'd seen men and women frequntly come and go from the house. The old friend also recalled seeing ‘55 gallon drums’ in a backyard barn where he and Eugene used to play. However, he did not divulge details about its possible contents. The friend claimed Eugene began to hang out with the ‘wrong crowd’ in high school and the last he had seen him was during graduation, in 1999.

Who are the missing women linked to the Horsch home?

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The missing women linked to the Horsch home include Gabrielle Amarando, Maribel Fresses, Amy McHale, Nicole Fusaro, Blair Tonzelli.

A sixth woman is believed to be missing as well, but her name has not been released. Another seventh woman, identified as Jane Doe, is also reported missing and is linked to the house in question. No human remains have been found thus far in the case.