Evergreen Middle School shooting update: Police on 16th Avenue in Spokane; details on suspect amid lockdown; videos

A shooting near Evergreen Middle School on 16th Avenue in Spokane, Washington state, sparked a lockdown in the school.

Representational. (Unsplash)

Videos from the scene showed massive police presence around the school located on 1400 East 16th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Spokane Fire Department said the shooting took place “on or near” the school on Tuesday afternoon. The students and staff members are safe, the school said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of now, Spokane Police Department has not issued an update on the situation. But local news outlet Spokane News said that the suspect was on the school grounds but was unable to breach the school.

The report added that the suspect is deceased outside the school after being confronted by police officers. But, so far, no details have officially been released by the Spokane Police Department. The suspect has also not been identified.

Here's a video from the scene shared by Spokane News on Facebook:

This story is being updated.