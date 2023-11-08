Ex pro-soccer player seen flashing Nazi salute at pro-Israel demonstrators in LA: ‘So young yet so full of hate’

A former US National Women’s Soccer League player has been caught on camera saying “Heil Hitler” and flashing a Nazi salute at pro-Israel demonstrators in Los Angeles. The footage was posted on X by the pageStopAntisemitism, with the caption, “Beverly Hills, CA - car driving by a pro Israel rally yesterday stopped to shout “Heil Hitler” then proceeded to throw up a Nazi salute (caught on camera).” The page then urged the public to identify the people in the car. A former US National Women’s Soccer League player has been caught on camera saying “Heil Hitler” and flashing a Nazi salute at pro-Israel demonstrators in Los Angeles (@StopAntisemites/X)

New York Post later identified the woman as Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel, who previously played for the Angel City Football Club based in LA. She was seen signing the “Sieg Heil” salute from the passenger seat of a car.

The demonstrators at the Beverly Hills rally were heard yelling at her, “Shame on you.”

It is unclear what exactly happened before the incident. The man driving the vehicle was identified as another professional soccer player, Samim Haydari.

The soccer club has now condemned the actions of the former player in a post on X. “Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel (stefvangi21) does not play for Angel City Football Club, nor has she been affiliated with the club since November 2022,” the club said. “We condemn her recent actions and statements.”

Stefany was condemned in the comment section of the video where she is seen, with one user saying, “Identify. Arrest. Report to antisemitism data base. Report to employers and any licenses from regulators.” “Disgusting. And it's another young woman,” one user said, while another wrote, “These one's are particulary ruthless and should be contained by our people. Do we have a license plate number, car description? Anything more.”

“My goodness. Is this for real? What. In. The. World? This is NOT happening in the US Southeast,” one user said, while another wrote, “What is going on? My God”. “So young yet so full of hate,” one user said.

