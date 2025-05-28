Explained: Why the US has halted student visa interviews

The Donald Trump administration has ramped up its crackdown on immigration in the United States as it put forth a new obstacle for international students seeking to study in the country. The Trump administration a legal fight against Harvard university after the university sued them for revoking its ability to admit international students(Bloomberg)

In an effort to review the social media presence of the foreign students applying to study in the US, the Trump administration has ordered the country’s embassies around the world to stop scheduling interviews for student visas, reported Politico.

Politico accessed a cable dated Tuesday, May 27, and signed by US’ Secretary of State Marco Rubio which was sent to its embassies that read, “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days.” ‘Septel’ is short for ‘separate telegram’.

Why have student visa interviews for the US been stopped?

The new strict social media vetting requirement is an escalation of the Trump administration’s efforts to keep out foreign students who it claims might promote antisemitism in the country and threaten its national security.

While there is no official explanation behind the new social media vetting requirement for international students yet, the directive comes amid rising tensions between the Trump administration and several US universities which the former views as liberal - such as Columbia and Harvard.

The Trump administration has accused both the universities of promoting antisemitism sentiment on their campuses. It is now in a legal fight against Harvard after the university sued them for revoking its ability to admit international students.

The move puts the future of those looking forward to study in US universities from outside the countries in jeopardy as it may add time to an already lengthy process of obtaining visa.

In a response to a question over the potential social media vetting move, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday that the requirement is nothing new and that they have all the right to know who is entering their country.

“Well, if you’re discussing that, that’s something that has not been discussed publicly. It would have to be leaked material if it exists. What I can remind everyone of, which we’ve discussed for months here, is that we use every tool in our tool chest to vet anyone coming in who wants to come into this country, and in order to do so has to apply for a visa to gain access to our nation,” Bruce said, reported PTI.

“We take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to continue to vet, and we continue to have an interest. And again, whether you're a student or a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we’re going to be looking at you,” she added.