Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
YouTuber ExtraEmily streams herself running a red light, faces backlash | Watch

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 13, 2025 06:37 AM IST

YouTuber and influencer ExtraEmily is facing backlash on social media after she streamed herself running a red light

YouTuber and influencer ExtraEmily is facing backlash on social media after she streamed herself running a red light. In a video posted on her Twitch account, the Texas-based streamer can be seen turning her camera around, seemingly intentionally, as she drove through a red light.

ExtraEmily streams herself running a red light(Twitch/ExtraEmily )
ExtraEmily streams herself running a red light(Twitch/ExtraEmily )

"The stop lights are really long here…I usually just go past," ExtraEmily can be heard saying. This is not the first time she has pulled a traffic stunt. Her streams have dozens of traffic-related incidents.

Backlash on social media

The YouTuber faced severe backlash on social media. “ExtraEmily is really annoying with all this at all the time, cause at a certain point you can’t just blame it on being dumb. This is dangerous and could get someone killed. If following basic traffic laws is so hard, you really shouldn’t have a driver’s license,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Twitch star ExtraEmily intentionally RUNS A RED LIGHT because they take too "long" to change," another person added.

“ExtraEmily's reckless decision to stream herself running a red light is beyond irresponsible—it's a dangerous example for her audience. Given her past Twitch ban for distracted driving, she should know better. This isn’t just about breaking rules; it’s about risking lives for clout. She needs to take accountability and set a better standard as a public figure,” a third fan tweeted.

ExtraEmily is yet to respond to the backlash.

Who is ExtraEmily?

ExtraEmily, whose real name is Emily Xuechun Zhang, is a Chinese-American Twitch streamer and YouTuber born on January 16, 1998. She’s known for IRL streaming, gaming (like Super Mario 64 speedruns), and Just Chatting content, with over 460,000 Twitch followers. A Columbia University financial engineering graduate, she joined the OTK Network in 2023 and lives in Austin, Texas.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Sunday, April 13, 2025
