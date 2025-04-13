YouTuber ExtraEmily streams herself running a red light, faces backlash | Watch

YouTuber and influencer ExtraEmily is facing backlash on social media after she streamed herself running a red light. In a video posted on her Twitch account, the Texas-based streamer can be seen turning her camera around, seemingly intentionally, as she drove through a red light. ExtraEmily streams herself running a red light(Twitch/ExtraEmily )

"The stop lights are really long here…I usually just go past," ExtraEmily can be heard saying. This is not the first time she has pulled a traffic stunt. Her streams have dozens of traffic-related incidents.

Backlash on social media

The YouTuber faced severe backlash on social media. “ExtraEmily is really annoying with all this at all the time, cause at a certain point you can’t just blame it on being dumb. This is dangerous and could get someone killed. If following basic traffic laws is so hard, you really shouldn’t have a driver’s license,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Twitch star ExtraEmily intentionally RUNS A RED LIGHT because they take too "long" to change," another person added.

“ExtraEmily's reckless decision to stream herself running a red light is beyond irresponsible—it's a dangerous example for her audience. Given her past Twitch ban for distracted driving, she should know better. This isn’t just about breaking rules; it’s about risking lives for clout. She needs to take accountability and set a better standard as a public figure,” a third fan tweeted.

ExtraEmily is yet to respond to the backlash.

Who is ExtraEmily?

ExtraEmily, whose real name is Emily Xuechun Zhang, is a Chinese-American Twitch streamer and YouTuber born on January 16, 1998. She’s known for IRL streaming, gaming (like Super Mario 64 speedruns), and Just Chatting content, with over 460,000 Twitch followers. A Columbia University financial engineering graduate, she joined the OTK Network in 2023 and lives in Austin, Texas.