Facebook privacy settlement: 2nd payment coming in June; check eligibility, amount, key dates

A second round of payments is coming for some Facebook users under a $725 million privacy class-action settlement involving Meta, Facebook’s parent company. The case was about claims that Facebook shared users’ private data with thousands of third parties like advertisers and data brokers

Facebook data privacy case

Facebook privacy settlement case (Unsplash/Image for representational purposes.)(Unsplash)

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One major example linked to the case is Cambridge Analytica, which used Facebook data for political campaign profiling, as noted in the report by CBS News. The lawsuits covered a long time period starting from May 24, 2007, to Dec. 22, 2022. Meta denied all wrongdoing or legal responsibility in this case, as per reports. The settlement was officially approved in 2023, and all appeals were finished by May 2025.

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The first round of payments started going out in September 2025 to eligible users. In the first payout, average users received about $29 to $30 depending on usage and claim details. Out of around 250 million eligible users, only about 19 million people actually received payments in the first round, states Yahoo Finance. Around $169 million from the settlement was used for legal and administrative costs.

Second payment details

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{{^usCountry}} Now a second payment is being issued because some money from uncashed first-round checks was returned and is being redistributed. This second distribution is only for people who already filed a claim before the deadline of August 25, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now a second payment is being issued because some money from uncashed first-round checks was returned and is being redistributed. This second distribution is only for people who already filed a claim before the deadline of August 25, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If the user got the first payment then they will be automatically qualified for the second one they do not need to apply again. The second payment is expected to be small, roughly around $5 to $7, since it comes from leftover funds. Payments for this second round will begin on June 9, 2026, and continue for about four weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the user got the first payment then they will be automatically qualified for the second one they do not need to apply again. The second payment is expected to be small, roughly around $5 to $7, since it comes from leftover funds. Payments for this second round will begin on June 9, 2026, and continue for about four weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eligible users will receive email alerts 3 to 4 days before payment, with a subject line about the “Facebook User Privacy Settlement – Second Distribution.” Authorities also warned users about scams, saying fraud emails or messages may try to trick people by claiming to speed up settlement payments. Officials clearly said: if you were eligible, you would already have filed a claim and likely received the first payment last year, as mentioned in the report by Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eligible users will receive email alerts 3 to 4 days before payment, with a subject line about the “Facebook User Privacy Settlement – Second Distribution.” Authorities also warned users about scams, saying fraud emails or messages may try to trick people by claiming to speed up settlement payments. Officials clearly said: if you were eligible, you would already have filed a claim and likely received the first payment last year, as mentioned in the report by Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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