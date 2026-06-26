Fact check: Did Austin Metcalf die from overdose? Truth behind viral ‘autopsy leak’ claims

Austin Metcalf, the teen from Texas stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony, has been the subject of much misinformation. Following the conviction and sentencing of Anthony on June 9, the misinformation only amplified.

Karmelo Anthony (L) and Austin Metcalf (R) (Collin County, x/AMetcal)

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On Wednesday, a claim surfaced on X and TikTok where saying Austin Metcalf's autopsy report has been leaked. According to the accounts spreading the report, Austin Metcalf's autopsy showed that a drug overdose was the primary cause of his death. However, the claims are untrue, and Austin Metcalf died from a single stab wound.

Ht.com can confirm that Austin Metcalf's autopsy, done by Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, the Chief Medical Examiner for Collin County, Texas, has not been leaked. No report or document confirms that Austin Metcalf died from a drug overdose.

False Claim Go Viral On Social Media

The source of the particular misinformation surrounding Austin Metcalf's autopsy leak appears to be a fabricated Medical Examiner's report from Collin County. In the document, the purported primary cause of death has been written as "drug overdose."

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The notes section of the fabricated document states that MDMA was found in the toxicology report. The report went viral massively on Facebook and TikTok, leading many to fall for it.

It was also amplified by TikTok creators who made videos on the fake report. For instance, here's a video that went viral on TikTok and X, amplifying the claim.

"He was on molly he was on fentanyl he was on all these all these drugs," the creator states. "The proof is in the pudding. It's right in y'all's face. This is why we have to buy it—we have to go get the content and put it here, because if not, y'all are gonna say, “Oh, y'all are lying. It's false news. It's fake. Lies. Fake news. No, it's not fake news. It's right there in you face.”

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What We Know About Austin Metcalf's Autopsy

The details of Austin Metcalf's autopsy were a key subject of Karmelo Anthony's trial, which led to his 38-year sentence for the murder of Austin Metcalf. Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, the Collin County, Texas, Medical examiner who performed the autopsy, testified in the closed-door trial earlier in June, according to independent journalist Breanna Morello.

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According to Morelo, Dr. Ventura explained that Autin Metcalf was stabbed once in the chest." She added that the stabbing pieced a portion of his heart and the bone on his center of the chest.”

A photo of the stab wound was also shown at the trial as she explained to the jury that the knife "went completely through Austin’s heart wall."