Fact check: Did the United Nations really call Trump ‘racist’? Putting viral claims in context

Social media accounts critical of Trump are posting claims that the United Nations has called President Donald Trump a "racist." Donald Trump (L) and the UN logo displayed at the Assembly Hall of the agency's Geneva headquarters. (File Photos)

The posts, usually shared from accounts critical of Trump, have picked up millions of views, leaving many pondering as to whether the agency was indeed so aggressive against the POTUS. However, though are not entirely untrue, they have been shared out of context.

The United Nations did not call Trump racist, contrary to what the posts claim. It originated from a report by the UN ‘s committee on the elimination of racial discrimination (CERD) which flagged "racist hate speech" used by Trump and other GOP leaders in the United States. The watchdog claimed that the speech, along with recent immigration crackdowns, were a “grave human rights violations.”

The CERD report was put out of context by social media handles which claimed that the United Nations called Trump "a racist." For instance, here's one post that does so.